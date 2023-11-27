Bungie confirms Destiny 2: The Final Shape delay to meet “bolder vision”

Following recent rumors and reports, Bungie has confirmed plans to delay Destiny 2: The Final Shape expansion by several months.

Amid news about Bungie’s mass layoffs, Bloomberg reported the studio had internally delayed its launch plans for The Final Shape. The Destiny 2 expansion wasn’t the only project impacted by the loss of talent, however. Bungie’s new game, Marathon, similarly received a revised production timeline.

Notably, the studio itself kept quiet on this front. But an official press release made the rounds days later, with The Final Shape’s original February 27, 2024 due date still attached.

Article continues after ad

Many were led to believe the new content remained on track for early 2024. Thankfully, developers have finally cleared up the confusion with an update on the matter.

Article continues after ad

Destiny 2: The Final Shape delayed to summer 2024

In a post on Destiny 2’s Twitter/X account, Bungie confirmed The Final Shape has been postponed. The eagerly-anticipated expansion will now arrive next summer, specifically on June 4, 2024.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

This four-month delay will allow developers to pursue “an even bigger and bolder vision,” according to the announcement.

In an update video, Game Director Joe Blackburn answered several burning questions about what Destiny 2’s Final Shape delay means for the coming months. Because of the additional four-month wait, the developers are working on ways to keep the excitement high.

Article continues after ad

The months of April and May, then, will offer a “new period” called Into the Light. For veteran Destiny 2 players and newcomers, Into the Light promises an onboarding experience for those who want to prepare for The Final Shape. Information on this period won’t surface until some time in the new year, however.

Article continues after ad

Blackburn finished the video by noting that developers are aware of the high expectations for The Final Shape. Based on his comments, the team’s up to the task. But players will get to determine that much and more for themselves when the new chapter officially arrives in June 2024.