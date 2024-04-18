Destiny 2 Brave Arsenal weapons: Full release schedule for Into The Light’s new guns

The Brave Arsenal weapons are the talk of the Tower with the Destiny 2 community farming to get as many god rolls as possible, but not all of them are available yet. Here is the full schedule to make sure you know when these new guns are being added.

When Bungie first announced the Brave Arsenal weapons, they were supposed to be released between the beginning of Into The Light to May 21, 2024. This would give Guardians just two weeks to farm the last weapon before The Final Shape’s launch.

However, this was changed after the community outcry pushed for timegating to be removed. It isn’t gone entirely but the shifted schedule has left some Guardians unsure of when each weapon will now be available, but this guide will help you get back on track.

Destiny 2 Brave Arsenal weapons release schedule

There are a total of twelve Brave Arsenal weapons available in Destiny 2 Into The Light. However, only some of them are currently available with more coming in the following weeks.

Here is the full release schedule for all the Brave Arsenal weapons:

April 9

Edge Transit Weapon Type: Void Heavy Grenade Launcher, Adaptive Frame PvE God Roll: Cascade Point + Bait and Switch PvP God Roll: Impulse Amplifier + Explosive Light

Elsie’s Rifle Weapon Type: Void Pulse Rifle, High-Impact Frame PvE God Roll: Rewind Rounds + Desperado PvP God Roll: Zen Moment + Headseeker

Falling Guillotine Weapon Type: Void Sword, Vortex Frame PvE God Roll: Vorpal Weapon + Bait and Switch PvP God Roll: Vorpal Weapon + Eager Edge

Hung Jury SR4 Weapon Type: Kinetic Scout Rifle, Precision Frame PvE God Roll: Kinetic Tremors + Firefly PvP God Roll: Rapid Hit + Explosive Payload

The Recluse Weapon Type: Void SMG, Lightweight Frame PvE God Roll: Threat Detector + Surrounded PvP God Roll: Dynamic Sway Reduction + Master of Arms

Succession Weapon Type: Kinetic Sniper Rifle, Aggressive Frame PvE God Roll: Reconstruction + Vorpal Weapon PvP God Roll: Moving Target + Snapshot Sights



April 16

Midnight Coup Weapon Type: Kinetic Hand Cannon, Adaptive Frame PvE God Roll: Firefly + Rampage PvP God Roll: Explosive Payload + Zen Moment

The Mountaintop Weapon Type: Kinetic Grenade Launcher, Micro-Missile Frame PvE God Roll: Overflow + Recombination PvP God Roll: Impulse Amplifier + Harmony



April 23

Forbearance Weapon Type: Arc Grenade Launcher, Wave Frame PvE God Roll: Ambitious Assassin + Chain Reaction PvP God Roll: Disruption Break + Chain Reaction

Hammerhead Weapon Type: Void Machine Gun, Adaptive Frame PvE God Roll: Rampage + Killing Tally PvP God Roll: Destabilizing Rounds + Target Lock



April 30

Blast Furnace Weapon Type: Arc Grenade Launcher, Wave Frame PvE God Roll: Kinetic Tremors + Firefly PvP God Roll: Headseeker + Kill Clip

Luna’s Howl Weapon Type: Arc Grenade Launcher, Wave Frame PvE God Roll: Heal Clip + Incandescent PvP God Roll: Eye of the Storm + Magnificent Howl



By the end of April, you’ll be able to farm every Brave Arsenal weapon from the Onslaught activity or by spending Trophies of Bravery in the Hall of Champions. Be sure to attune the weapon you want beforehand to increase the odds of it dropping!

