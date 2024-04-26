Destiny 2 dev defends weapon “sunrising” amidst player controversy

Destiny 2’s senior game designer Josh Kulinski has defended Bungie’s decision to remove the power cap on legacy weapons, stating they “believe this is the right move for the success of Destiny.”

A developer on Destiny 2 has come forward on Twitter to defend the studio’s decision to remove the power cap on legacy weapons. Coining the term “sunrising,” the devs originally had sunset these weapons by placing a cap, which would hopefully incentivize players to try new weapons and shake up the sandbox.

However, that is changing in The Final Shape, with the announcement sparking controversy from the player base. While some were grateful that the change would mean older retired weapons could be used once more, others were frustrated and saddened as they had already dismantled their gear.

Now, senior game designer Josh Kulinski has responded to the player base on Twitter by clarifying their decision.

Kulinski explained that to make the best game possible, the team had to make pivots from their original plan. Originally, sunset weapons were not supposed to ever make a return, with the devs assuring players they would be able to dismantle the gear.

The dev continued by stating that the ability to play with others was key to the identity of Destiny 2 and that these power changes have made it easier than ever before. Kulinski also reminded players that they would be trying their best to bring back some fan-favorite weapons, in a similar vein to the Brave Arsenal in Into The Light.

Kulinski went on to express understanding of player frustration with the changes, explaining that these were not something that the team foresaw. However, they believe that this is the right decision for the looter shooter as a new era is entered.

“These aren’t things we foresaw, but we believe this is the right move for the success of Destiny in 2024 and beyond.”