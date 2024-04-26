GamingDestiny

Destiny 2 dev defends weapon “sunrising” amidst player controversy

Liam Ho
Season of Dawn Destiny 2Bungie

Destiny 2’s senior game designer Josh Kulinski has defended Bungie’s decision to remove the power cap on legacy weapons, stating they “believe this is the right move for the success of Destiny.”

A developer on Destiny 2 has come forward on Twitter to defend the studio’s decision to remove the power cap on legacy weapons. Coining the term “sunrising,” the devs originally had sunset these weapons by placing a cap, which would hopefully incentivize players to try new weapons and shake up the sandbox.

However, that is changing in The Final Shape, with the announcement sparking controversy from the player base. While some were grateful that the change would mean older retired weapons could be used once more, others were frustrated and saddened as they had already dismantled their gear.

Now, senior game designer Josh Kulinski has responded to the player base on Twitter by clarifying their decision.

Kulinski explained that to make the best game possible, the team had to make pivots from their original plan. Originally, sunset weapons were not supposed to ever make a return, with the devs assuring players they would be able to dismantle the gear.

The dev continued by stating that the ability to play with others was key to the identity of Destiny 2 and that these power changes have made it easier than ever before. Kulinski also reminded players that they would be trying their best to bring back some fan-favorite weapons, in a similar vein to the Brave Arsenal in Into The Light.

Kulinski went on to express understanding of player frustration with the changes, explaining that these were not something that the team foresaw. However, they believe that this is the right decision for the looter shooter as a new era is entered.

“These aren’t things we foresaw, but we believe this is the right move for the success of Destiny in 2024 and beyond.”

Related Topics

Destiny 2

About The Author

Liam Ho

Liam is a writer on the Australian Dexerto team covering all things gaming with an emphasis on MMOs like Destiny and FFXIV along with MOBAs like League. He started writing while at university for a Bachelor’s degree in Media and has experience writing for GGRecon and GameRant. You can contact Liam at liam.ho@dexerto.com or on Twitter at @MusicalityLH.

keep reading
Clans in Destiny 2
Destiny
Destiny 2’s The Final Shape will let you level all characters at the same time
Liam Ho
Destiny 2 Black Armory
Destiny
Destiny 2 makes old weapons good again but no recovery method has Guardians fuming
Liam Ho
Archie the robot dog in Destiny 2.
Destiny
Where is Archie in Destiny 2 Into The Light? How to get the Blue Steel shader
Kurt Perry
Hammerhead machine gun in Destiny 2 Into The Light.
Destiny
New Destiny 2 Machine Gun supplants Commemoration after 11 seasons of dominance
Kurt Perry
Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive:
Fewer Ads|Dark Mode|Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech