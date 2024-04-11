Destiny 2 Into the Light The Mountaintop god roll for PvE & PvP

The Mountaintop is one of the most popular weapons of all time in Destiny 2, and now it is returning at last. Here is the Mountaintop god roll you should be looking out for both PvE and PvP.

The Mountaintop is one of the most iconic Destiny 2 weapons ever. This Grenade Launcher has the Micro Missile archetype where it will fire a high-velocity projectile in a straight line. This is the only Grenade Launcher in the game where the projectile explodes on impact.

It was a staple for players back in Forsaken and no other weapon in the Kinetic slot was able to replace the Mountaintop, despite various nerfs. The Mountaintop alongside The Recluse and Hammerhead was the main reason why sunsetting was introduced during Beyond Light.

However, Mountaintop is returning, but this time with random rolls. Here are the PvP and PvE rolls you should farm once the gun becomes available during Into the Light.

Destiny 2 Mountaintop God Roll for PvE

In PvE, the Mountaintop will primarily be used as an ad-clear and anti-champion tool. It is not recommended that you use it for boss DPS unless you run out of heavy and need that little extra damage to push you over the finish line.

As such, here is the god roll that will be the most beneficial to use:

Third Column : Overflow

: Overflow Fourth Column: Recombination

This roll is all about ensuring that every shot of the Mountaintop counts. With Overflow, whenever you pick up special or heavy ammo, the weapon will reload its magazine beyond regular capacity. Meanwhile, Recombination increases damage output based on elemental kills up to 100%.

After shooting The Mountaintop all you need to do is switch to your Energy weapon, get a few kills, and then go back to Mountaintop again for a massive damage surge. This will allow you to take care of mobs who might be surrounding you or clean up champions even in the highest of difficulties due to the weapon’s high damage output.

Bungie The Mountaintop is making a return with Into the Light.

Destiny 2 Mountaintop god roll for PvP

In PvP the key thing to note is The Mountaintop’s low Airborne Effectiveness. This was nerfed before it was sunset, which means when in the air you will deal almost no damage as your shots won’t even go where you are aiming. However, a good roll with the right perks can offset this problem.

Here is the The Mountaintop’s recommended god roll for PvP:

Third Column: Impulse Amplifier

Fourth Column: Harmony

Impulse Amplifier provides a 35% projectile velocity which will make the weapon a lot more accurate, especially when it air. Harmony is a nice perk where you get a 20% damage bonus upon readying the weapon three seconds after securing a kill with another weapon.

This perk will be handy in both 3v3 and 6v6 where you might get a kill with a handcannon or SMG and switch to Mountaintop to finish off a second enemy. There are not many good PvP perks to go for, but Harmony will work the best in almost every scenario.

