Destiny 2 makes old weapons good again but no recovery method has Guardians fuming

Bungie has announced that in a forthcoming Destiny 2 update, they’ll be making older weapons viable for The Final Shape, leaving plenty of Guardians fuming over the loss of their dismantled gear.

Destiny 2 devs have announced new plans to revitalize the sandbox in The Final Shape. This comes in the form of disabling the power cap on older and legacy weapons, letting players bring them into the new expansion. While this sounds like a beneficial change on the surface, it’s left Guardians all over fuming.

Weapons from older expansions in Destiny 2 have had their power capped to incentivize players to collect new weapons and to keep the sandbox fresh. Bungie has decided to remove this artificial power cap so it better synergizes with a new Fireteam Power system.

Article continues after ad

What’s irking players, however, is that there’s “no recovery mechanism” for Guardians who already dismantled their older legacy weapons. Especially since this news came from out of nowhere, it’s left much of the player base fuming.

Article continues after ad

Bungie Destiny 2 players will be able to bring back legacy weapons into activities like Onslaught.

This saddened veteran Guardians who were under the premise that these older weapons would never see the light of day again. Suddenly their god-roll Spare Rations or Blast Furnaces are viable again, which would’ve been fantastic if it not already dismantled to save vault space.

Bungie was understandably apologetic to the players who have lost their now powerful items again, with the devs understanding that limited storage space means many of these cool weapons have been dismantled by now.

Article continues after ad

“We understand that many old Power limited items have been dismantled by this point, and we regret that we have no recovery mechanism for these,” the TWID read.

With sunsetting and weapon power caps being a thing of the past, this won’t affect future weaponry introduced into Destiny 2, but for the Guardians who have seen expansions come and go, it’s certainly a kick in the butt.