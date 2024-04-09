Destiny 2 Into the Light Edge Transit god roll for PvE & PvP

Destiny 2 Into the Light is here, and with it, the Brave Arsenal is bringing back many favorite returning weapons. Here’s the god roll on Edge Transit – which could be one of the best power weapons.

Destiny 2‘s Into the Light update is bringing back many beloved weapons. A lot of those guns have been getting plenty of lip service too. Obviously, the headliners are the Recluse and The Mountaintop, both known for having once broken the game. Elsewhere, there are the returns of other favorites like Blast Furnace, Hammerhead, and Luna’s Howl.

However, don’t sleep on Edge Transit. The heavy grenade launcher was once a meme, however it might be about to become the best heavy weapon in the game. This is thanks to recent buffs to heavy GLs, as well as the gun’s powerful perk pool.

Here’s everything you need to know about getting the god roll Edge Transit and the perks you want to chase.

Destiny 2 Edge Transit God roll for PvE

Edge Transit has long been a meme in the Destiny 2 community thanks to a bug at the launch of Forsaken which saw the gun dropping far more frequently than it should have. However, it’s no joke this time around.

Thanks to a recent massive buff to Heavy Grenade launchers in PvE and the unique perks on Edge Transit, this might be about to become the best legendary power weapon in the game. Based on the gun’s perk pool, here’s what we’d suggest in both columns.

Column Three: Cascade Point (or Envious Assassin)

Column Four: Bait and Switch

Cascade Point and Bait and Switch work nicely together here. Not only is Bait and Switch on a heavy Grenade Launcher very powerful, but you can also proc Cascade Point while trying to activate it in a lot of cases.

This means you’ll be firing faster with the added 35% damage increase from Bait and Switch. This is the only gun in the game with this combo and it absolutely shreds bosses.

Edge Transit God Roll for PvP

Look, being honest here – does it really matter? Only a couple of heavy grenade launchers see much play in PvP, like Cataphract GL3, but Edge Transit’s perk pool isn’t really built for the Crucible. If you’re chasing a roll to bring into PvP (or being more realistic, you happen to have one drop and decide to keep it around), here’s what we’d suggest:

Column Three: Impulse Amplifier

Column Four: Explosive Light

This roll should give you some guaranteed kills if you can hit your shots – but that should be true of any heavy weapon. There are definitely better options out there for a PvP power weapon, but hey, if you get that roll, why not keep it around?