Destiny 2 Into the Light The Recluse God roll for PvE & PvP

The Into the Light update is bringing back some of the most famous or infamous guns in Destiny 2’s history. Among those is The Recluse, so here’s everything you need to know about its ideal perks so you can get the God roll you need.

Of all the SMGs in Destiny over the years, few come close to the devastating power of The Recluse in its prime. The gun could shred through enemies in PvP & PvE, becoming almost ubiquitous throughout the late 2010s in anything from raids to casual Crucible.

It’s one of the few Void SMG options out there, and at 900 rpm, it packs a significant punch. Though it isn’t likely to return to the heady heights of its glory days, there will still be plenty to warrant its inclusion in certain arsenals and builds, particularly if the Solar meta shifts as expected in the coming months.

Here’s everything you need to know about the best rolls for The Recluse during Into the Light and beyond.

Destiny 2 The Recluse God roll for PvE

As a PvE SMG, The Recluse could have a significant role to play in upcoming seasons, and some perks in its pool elevate its output. The original Feeding Frenzy/Master of Arms combo was hugely powerful but it looks like there are more effective combos in the current version of the game.

Depending on your intentions for a given build, here’s what we would suggest in each perk slot, with the option in brackets provided as a viable alternative:

Column Three: Threat Detector (or Subsistence)

Column Four: Surrounded (or Frenzy)

Threat Detector and Surrounded working in tandem in high-level PvE is a frightening prospect. Threat Detector provides significant buffs to handling, reloading, and stability when near enemies, allowing you to storm engagements easily. Couple this with the 40% damage buff from Surrounded when near three or more enemies and you’re on to a winner.

Subsistence and Frenzy are a little more situational as a combination but should work well in longer engagements. Subsistence might be more of a utility perk but on a gun that burns through ammo as quickly as The Recluse, it’s a great way to maintain damage output. Frenzy is the clear choice for all-around buffs in this area, boosting damage, handling, and reload speed when procced.

The Recluse God roll for PvP

Though PvE will likely be the priority for those using The Recluse this time around, there should be plenty to warrant its inclusion in some Crucible builds. There are some interesting perk options here, but our full recommendation is as follows:

Column Three: Dynamic Sway Reduction

Column Four: Master of Arms

The two perks above do their own thing very well, but their complementary nature is what warrants their inclusion as a pair here. Dynamic Sway Reduction’s stacking stability offers a significant improvement to general accuracy, while Master of Arms brings a still impressive 15% damage boost to the table.

Honorable mentions go to Threat Detector and Tap the Trigger in the third and fourth column respectively. Some may find that the more wide-ranging benefits offered by Threat Detector could make it the play, but, for The Recluse specifically, DSR feels like a better fit.