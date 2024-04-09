Destiny 2 Into the Light Hammerhead god roll for PvE and PvP

Hammerhead is one of the 12 Brave Arsenal weapons that will return to Destiny 2 alongside Into the Light. If you are looking to farm this Machine Gun, these are the god rolls you should focus on for PvP and PvE.

Hammerhead was initially released back during Forsaken’s Season of the Forge. It is a void machine gun and a beloved weapon within the community. The weapon was sunset alongside the entire Black Armory arsenal and pinnacles like Recluse and Mountaintop before Beyond Light. However, if the power level is not a factor, you will still notice Guardians running Hammerhead in PvP.

Even then, you have to consider that weapons like Commemoration and Song of Ir Yut are powerful machine guns that have replaced Hammerhead. Therefore, the return of Hammerhead needs to be in style so that it matches the impact of the other powerhouses. As a spoiler alert, the returning Hammerhead will become the best Machine Gun in the game, and you must farm it.

Destiny 2 Hammerhead God Roll for PvE

In PvE, Hammerhead can function as a powerful ad-clear weapon, especially in high-level content. If you are running Master or Day 1 raids and Grand Master Nightfalls, your primary SMG and Auto Rifle will not be enough. In such cases, you need something that will not only clear the mobs, but wipe the floor with them.

The Hammerhead features a multitude of perks that can help you with that. However, the one that we think will be the best is:

Column 3: Rampage

Column 4: Killing Tally

This is a deadly combo where Rampage gives you a 33.1% damage boost at 3 stacks and Killing Tally will give you a 30% boost at the same. It is easy to reach three stacks for both these perks since you will be killing basic mobs and yellow bar enemies with it.

The 63.1% damage boost will clean up the room quickly, and your teammates will not get swarmed while going through the various raid mechanics. Even though it is not recommended, if you want to use Hammerhead for boss DPS, you can run Fourth Time’s the Charm and Surrounded in columns 3 and 4, respectively.

Destiny 2 Hammerhead God Roll for PvP

Unlike PvE, heavy ammo is not as abundant in PvP. If you are in a tough spot in Trials of Osiris or Competitive Crucible, you want to make the most of the Heavy ammo.

The Hammerhead has a few perks that will work exceptionally well and will be competitive with other powerful Machine Guns. Here are the perks we think are the best for a PvP Hammerhead:

Column 3: Destabilzing Rounds

Column 4: Target Lock

Destabilizing Rounds is excellent as, once you kill someone, everyone around the original target is affected by Volatile. This means if you damage them, the enemies will explode, making it easier to kill them.

Target Lock is another very powerful perk where the damage dealt keeps increasing as long as you keep shooting the enemy. You will gain around a 15.85% damage boost at maximum, provided you do not miss your shots. The good thing about Machine Guns is that enemies will die before you get a chance to miss your shots.

If you are not comfortable with Target Lock, you can run Destabilizing Rounds and Killing Tally or Rampage and Killing Tally in columns 3 and 4, respectively.