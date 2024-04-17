Destiny 2 Into the Light Succession god roll for PvE & PvP

Succession is a powerful sniper rifle that is available for farming from the Onslaught activity in Destiny 2. Here is the god roll you should be hunting for this weapon in PvP and PvE.

Succession is widely considered the best legendary sniper rifle for PvE activities. It was originally only farmable as a drop from the Deep Stone Crypt raid and has been a staple since its release in 2020. In fact, with the Deep Stone Crypt weapons being craftable, getting access to the god roll has become a lot easier for hardcore players.

However, the average Destiny 2 fan will never be able to grind the raid efficiently to get the weapon. In that case, Onslaught is the best bet as you can attune Succession and start farming for it. The normal mode of Onslaught is not very challenging and the reward for the grind makes it worthwhile.

If you are interested in getting the best Succession possible, here are the god rolls you’ll want to look out for both PvE and PvP.

Bungie Succession is a powerful sniper rifle worth farming in Onslaught

Destiny 2 Succession god roll for PvE

Sniper rifles in PvE are mostly used to take down majors and occasionally deal damage to bosses whenever you run out of Heavy ammo. Succession can perform that task exceptionally well on account of the perks available.

The PvE god roll you should be looking for in Succession is:

Column 3: Reconstruction

Column 4: Vorpal Weapon

Reconstruction is an excellent perk for Succession as it reloads the weapon every 4 seconds and can overfill it up to double the magazine’s capacity. This helps out a lot when in day 1 raids or Grand Master Nightfalls as you do not have to reload your Sniper during combat.

Vorpal Weapon is self-explanatory as it deals more damage against bosses, thereby helping out in DPS whenever your heavy weapon is out of ammo. Overall, Reconstruction and Vorpal Weapon synergize well and help out output sustained DPS.

Destiny 2 Succession god roll for PvP

In PvP, Succession is not a top-tier choice when compared to the likes of Mercurial Overreach, 1000 Yard Stare, or Cloudstrike. However, it is viable and if you do intend to use Succession, there is one roll that will work quite well.

Here is the PvP god roll for Succession:

Column 3: Moving Target

Column 4: Snapshot Sights

Moving Target will grant you 10 Aim Assistance whenever you aim down sight (ADS). Additionally, your ADS movement speed penalty is reduced by 10%. This helps you to snap between targets and go for an aggressive peek in Trials of Osiris and Competitive.

Meanwhile, Snapshot Sight reduces the ADS animation’s length by 20% for special weapons. Therefore, you will ADS faster, and by combining this with Moving Target, your Succession will be able to match some of the other PvP-specific snipers even if it still won’t be truly meta.