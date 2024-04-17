Destiny 2 Into the Light Forbearance god roll for PvE & PvP

Destiny 2 Into the Light is bringing forth Forbearance, a fan-favorite wave frame Grenade Launcher as part of the loot pool for the new Onslaught activity. If you want this weapon, here are the god rolls to look for in PvP and PvE.

Forbearance is one of the most popular add-clear weapons in Destiny 2. This wave frame Grenade Launcher has always been a highly sought weapon alongside Cataclysm from the Vow of the Disciple Raid’s loot table.

However, that raid is difficult and Rhulk has proven to be challenging for the average Destiny 2 fan. As a result, most casual players haven’t managed to grab the god roll Forbearance which is often considered a must-have for end-game PvE activities. Thus, with the weapon being available as part of Onslaught, the hype surrounding it is seriously high.

If you intend to grab this weapon, here are the PvE and PvE god rolls you should go for.

Destiny 2 Forbearance god roll for PvE

Forbearance is a wave frame Grenade Launcher, which means it should be used to clear out waves of red-bar enemies as efficiently as possible. As it happens, there is one particular roll that will allow you to do that better than just about any other weapon in the current sandbox.

The PvE god roll for Forbearance in Destiny 2 is:

Column 3: Ambitious Assassin

Column 4: Chain Reaction

This is by far the best add-clear roll you can choose with Forbearance. Ambitious Assassin overflows the magazine depending on the total number of rapid kills and allows you to fire off multiple grenade shots without having to reload.

What makes Ambitious Assasin so strong is that it can be used with Chain Reaction. This perk creates an explosion on every final blow, taking out more enemies per shot. You get lots of kills with Chain Reaction and your magazine keeps overflowing with Ambitious Assassin. In short, this Forbearance will wipe out an entire horde of adds in the blink of an eye.

This comes in handy during activities like day 1 raids where apart from mechanics-related issues, the biggest problem that players face is add-clear.

Destiny 2 Forbearance god roll for PvP

In PvP, Forbearance isn’t the best choice, especially if you are playing in game modes like Trials of Osiris. Players who are quick enough can jump in the air to dodge an entire wave. However, if you really want, you can use it to control choke points and annoy your enemies whenever they are trying to capture zones.

The god roll you can go with when using Forbearance in PvP is:

Column 3: Disruption Break

Column 4: Chain Reaction

In PvP, you will not get access to as much special ammo as in PvE. Therefore, you need to make the most of what you get. Disruption Break will grant you increased damage to Kinetic weapons whenever you break an enemy’s shield.

With Chain Reaction, if you end up getting a kill, then it will create an explosion that will damage adjacent players. Therefore, in ideal scenarios, you can take down someone’s shield or kill them and then switch to your kinetic weapon to finish off the second weakened enemy.

