Bugged Destiny 2 interaction could be ruining your DPS rotations

A long-standing bug in Destiny 2 could be losing you a lot of damage in your DPS rotations, especially for Solar Hunters running Celestial Nighthawk.

Season of the Wish saw Celestial Nighthawk receive a huge buff catapulting it into the meta. These buffs made it so that the Hunter Exotic now produces extra Super energy on precision final blows and deals an additional 25% Impact Damage.

Following the buff, the Hunter Exotic makes it easier to farm Golden Gun and get it back faster. Also, Celestial Nighthawk finally hits hard enough to justify using it over its competitors. Beforehand it was outclassed by Star-Eater Scales but Celestial Nighthawk is now one of the strongest Exotics in the game.

However, there is a bug where standing in a Well of Radiance while using Golden Gun negates the 25% Radiant buff that’s given when the Solar Super is active.

Bungie Golden Gun deals more damage outside of Well of Radiance than in it.

This means that if you fire Golden Gun while standing in a teammate’s Well of Radiance, you will lose out on a staggering 25% of the damage dealt by Golden Gun. This can be the equivalent of nearly 250,000 damage if you hit the damage cap of 999,999.

When teamed up with a Solar Warlock, Solar Hunters using Golden Gun will want to step outside of Well of Radiance when firing their Super. Once Golden Gun is used, you’ll then want to step back into Well of Radiance for the rest of your DPS rotation.

This bug is believed to be a side effect of how Well of Radiance functions. The Warlock Super removes any Radiant buff you have and replaces it with an equivalent that’s specific to Well of Radiance. This isn’t a problem for most interactions but with Golden Gun specifically, it’s a big problem as Well of Radiance’s unique version of Radiant does not boost Golden Gun’s damage.