Destiny 2’s Stasis subclass becoming free means more than you think

Bungie has revealed that the Stasis subclass will be made free to play once Destiny 2’s The Final Shape expansion is launched and the implications of that are exciting.

In a new TWID posted on May 9, Bungie revealed all kinds of new information about The Final Shape. While the spotlight was placed on the new Prismatic Class Items, there was also the confirmation that Beyond Light’s campaign is being made free to play.

This also means that the Stasis subclass will be available to all players once The Final Shape launches. That’s great because it not only makes Destiny’s older content more accessible but also opens up the possibility of a Stasis rework.

Before this announcement, a Stasis rework seemed unlikely as the nearly four-year-old subclass was paywalled. Many Destiny 2 players did not have access to it making it more difficult for Bungie to allocate the resources required for such a big project.

However, that won’t be true come The Final Shape’s release. With everyone now having access to Stasis in the same way they do Arc, Solar, and Void, it will be easier for Bungie to justify implementing a Stasis rework and bringing the frosty subclass in line with everything else.

There is also Season of the Wish’s Artifact which was the first artifact in Lightfall to feature Stasis-specific mods. Some of these are extremely powerful like Hail The Storm which provides bonus damage after shattering an encased target.

The existence of these artifact mods proves that Bungie is at least looking at Stasis and considering ways to improve the subclass. This is further supported by the changes made in August 2023 that removed the time-gated grind to unlock the Darkness subclass. Following these changes, players can now simply purchase Stasis abilities with Glimmer just like with the three Light subclasses.

Although there are hints that a Stasis rework might be coming, nothing is official yet. Bungie has not announced plans to rework the dated subclass and no leaks have surfaced. Even so, it no longer seems out of the question for a future update.