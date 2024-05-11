Destiny 2 devs confirm Ritual Pathfinder to replace certain bounties in The Final Shape

Bungie has published a statement confirming that Vanguard, Crucible and Gambit bounty tracks are going away when The Final Shape launches for Destiny 2 on June 10. In their place, the Ritual Pathfinder reward path will provide a new system of progression.

The developer released the following announcement on social media: “In The Final Shape, we’re introducing the Ritual Pathfinder, a new rewards path that will replace Vanguard, Crucible, and Gambit bounties and their weekly vendor challenge. While the Pathfinder will replace bounties at these vendors, they will remain unchanged at other vendors.

“We’ll have more info to share on the Pathfinder in the next couple of weeks. We wanted to give a heads-up so everyone preparing for The Final Shape can prioritize how they spend their time. Any Ritual bounties held when The Final Shape releases on June 4 will be abandoned.”

The statement has led to two major concerns from the community. The first relates to earning Bright Dust, the non-premium currency used to purchase some items in the Eververse Store. The three bounties that are going away are an important source of the currency, and players are worried about their potential earning power in The Final Shape.

The other, less pressing, concern is from those looking to stack bounties before the expansion releases. As the bounty tracks are going away, it will no longer be possible to hoard XP by playing those activities.

In recent weeks, there has been significant conversation around the game’s systems heading into The Final Shape. The question of evolution versus revolution is at the forefront of the debate around Destiny 2, and these developments have only served to stoke those flames.

What exactly the new progression track will look like is currently unclear. Bungie has promised more information in the coming weeks.