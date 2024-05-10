Guardians upset as Destiny 2’s Trials of Osiris replaced by new PVP map test

PvP-focused Guardians are upset at the Destiny 2 developers after they announced the cancellation of Trials of Osiris this week to test a batch of new PvP maps.

Trials of Osiris is the pinnacle of PvP in Destiny 2 and features a robust system that rewards players who can win flawlessly. This includes rewards like Adept weapons and a trip to the mythical location of The Lighthouse. Due to the competitive nature of the mode, it only runs during the weekends, but will not be running this weekend.

However, this weekend’s run of Trials of Osiris has been canceled as the devs want to test the recently released PvP maps. This has upset a fair amount of the PvP community, who were keen to hop into the mode once more.

“I don’t know if this was the call,” Destiny 2 content creator FalloutPlays responded.

Many other players suggested simply running Trials of Osiris on the new maps since they were designed with the same 3v3 teams in mind.

“Can’t you just make it Trials with the new maps in rotation… They are designed for 3v3 are they not?” A player asked.

As referenced in the TWID, the maps being released were made with 3v3 in mind, with each one themed after a location in Destiny 2. We’ve got a map for Europa, another on Neptune, and finally, one that takes place on a terraformed pyramid ship.

Players who participate in the playtest this weekend will receive a special emblem as well, so at least Trials lovers will get a small form of compensation.