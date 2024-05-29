Destiny 2 The Final Shape versions explained: Annual Pass, Dungeon Key & more

Destiny 2’s final expansion is nearly here and there are several versions of The Final Shape available for players to purchase. Here’s everything you need to know about the different editions of the game and how much they costs.

As with previous Destiny 2 expansions, Bungie is offering a Standard Edition, alongside a version that includes an Annual Pass. As the game has switched to an episodic system, the pass will now cover the first three episodes of the expansion.

For those who truly want it all, there’s a Collector’s Edition with some highly unique collectibles that could prove tempting – though expect to meet a very steep price tag.

The Final Shape Standard Edition

The Standard Edition of The Final Shape includes access to the full campaign and the first episode of the year. Additionally, the new raid and Supers will all be available to Standard Edition players too. This also means you’ll get access to The Pale Heart location being added in this expansion.

Pre-ordering any version of The Final Shape will reward players with the following items:

The Final Shell

Paracausal Path Emblem

Pyramidic Vessel

Prismatic Horizon Emblem

The Final Shape + Annual Pass Edition

The Annual Pass covers everything from the first three episodes

The Annual Pass Edition is the further investment you can make that will cover you for the entirety of this expansion year. It includes all of the features of the Standard edition, plus access to all three of the episodes from Year 7. It also includes a dungeon key for access to the first dungeon of the expansion.

Pre-ordering this version of the expansion grants players further instant rewards as well. These include:

Tesselation Exotic Weapon

Abstract Meditation Emote

The Final Shape Collector’s Edition

The Collector’s Edition features a model of the Tower from Destiny 1

The Collector’s Edition of The Final Shape really does have it all. It includes everything from the previous two versions of the game, as well as some highly desirable physical items that are unavailable anywhere else. On Bungie’s help site, the full contents of the Collector’s Edition is as follows:

All The Final Shape + Annual Pass Content

Digital Soundtrack for Destiny 2: The Final Shape

Destiny 1 Tower Replica

Miniature Zavala, Ikora, and Cayde Figures

Introduction Letter

Autograph Book

Character Photographs

Ramen Shop Tickets

Mission Patch

Lore Book

Destiny 2: Collector’s Edition Unique Emblem Code

Interestingly, the Bungie Store page for the Collector’s Edition is currently only selling the version that comes without the digital game code. Anyone purchasing the $175/€194 version will have to purchase a code for the game and Annual Pass separately.

