Destiny 2 players blown away by “most fun piece of content” Bungie has made

The Final Shape is here and it has served as the incredible conclusion to Destiny’s decade-long Light and Darkness saga. At the end of the campaign is a new repeatable activity that some are labeling the best piece of content ever added to the game.

The Final Shape’s campaign is an epic race against time that sees Guardians race against time to stop the universe-ending machinations of The Witness. The subsequent raid saw fireteams push the entity back to its Monolith, with one final promised confrontation to come.

That came in the form of Excision, a new repeatable 12-player activity. As well as being the first time a group that large has been able to team up (without glitches), it is also an experience on an immense scale that pushes the boundaries of the game’s aging engine.

Article continues after ad

Over on the official Destiny 2 Reddit page, many in the community have heaped praise on the event. Some have gone even further, calling it the “most fun piece of content” Bungie has produced.

Article continues after ad

Many joined the conversation, with one saying, “Absolutely the most fun I’ve had in Destiny in all my time playing! So much fun seeing all the allies helping, talking over comms, and absolutely kicking the s**t out of the boss! The final cutscene is stunning!”

Another added, “They really saw what we did with the 12+ man raid glitch and went, ‘I’m gonna cook these fools hard.’ And so they did. I want more of this Bungie. Get Remy to pull your hair and cook more.”

Article continues after ad

What comes next for Destiny is unclear at the moment but a live stream scheduled for June 10 should shed more light on the next year at least. Rumors of Destiny 3 continue to swirl, though no official word on that yet.