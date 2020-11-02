Destiny 2 Beyond Light Deep Stone Crypt raid: Everything we know

Destiny 2 players are finally going to be able to sink their teeth into the Destiny 2 Deep Stone Crypt Raid very soon, with release scheduled for November 10. As with every expansion pack before it, Beyond Light debuts an exciting new raid for teams all over the world to conquer. Here’s what we know about it so far.

Everybody loves a good raid. Multiple Guardians teaming up to form a cohesive, battering ram of power over the course of a few hours, all with the goal of overcoming the raid and netting yourselves some fabulous treasures.

To some players, the loot is a mere afterthought. There’s a great sense of pride that comes with beating the raid itself, but even more so in being the first team in the world to conquer it. Deep Stone Crypt will be no different, with Bungie even offering warnings over delayed results of the “world’s first.”

Beyond Light

2019’s Shadowkeep has entertained gamers for a solid year now, but as with everything, some fresh blood is required, and that comes in the form of Beyond Light. It was two weeks ago that Bungie showed off its new content with the Destiny 2 Beyond Light trailer.

The latest expansion brings an icy, new planet called ‘Europa’ and the usual host of new weapons, items, and enemies.

As well as Beyond Light, Bungie also recently announced “Season of the Hunt” as part of the content plans for the next few months. A combination of paid and free content, Season of the Hunt will stretch until the end of January.

Next-Gen

For gamers purchasing the content now and upgrading to a next-gen console, the good news is that your data will carry over.

Any players who buy Beyond Light and own Destiny 2 on PS4 and Xbox One will see their copies upgraded automatically. Meaning all saved data and progress will transfer over to the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

Deep Stone Crypt

Additionally, we know that Beyond Light is of course adding the new Deep Stone Crypt Raid to Destiny 2.

Raids don’t have to be completed in one sitting – given that they take multiple hours to complete. But they are meaty offerings packed with action. Shadowkeep’s “Garden of Salvation” took approximately six-plus hours to be beaten.

Bungie has announced some rules for the upcoming Deep Stone Crypt Raid:

Contest Mode will cap all players at 20 Power below each encounter for 24 hours

Artifact Power will be disabled during Contest Mode

1230 Power is your team’s goal to be at the cap for all the encounters

Being above 1230 will not provide any additional advantage in the final fight

World First

As with every new raid that comes to the game, the race is on for the first team to beat it.

In an official statement, Bungie addressed the circumstances regarding the sanctity of the raid’s record:

“Following all the immediate fanfare and bustle that follows the checkered flag, our data scientists will be spending extra time validating the finishing team’s run. Expect the official announcement for World First to come a bit later than usual.”

The Destiny 2 Deep Stone Crypt Raid will be available with the Beyond Light DLC set to be released on November 10.