 Destiny 2 Beyond Light Deep Stone Crypt raid: Everything we know
Published: 2/Nov/2020 17:13 Updated: 2/Nov/2020 17:14

by Andrew Highton
guardians in destiny 2 beyond light
Bungie

Destiny 2: Beyond Light

Destiny 2 players are finally going to be able to sink their teeth into the Destiny 2 Deep Stone Crypt Raid very soon, with release scheduled for November 10. As with every expansion pack before it, Beyond Light debuts an exciting new raid for teams all over the world to conquer. Here’s what we know about it so far.

Everybody loves a good raid. Multiple Guardians teaming up to form a cohesive, battering ram of power over the course of a few hours, all with the goal of overcoming the raid and netting yourselves some fabulous treasures.

To some players, the loot is a mere afterthought. There’s a great sense of pride that comes with beating the raid itself, but even more so in being the first team in the world to conquer it. Deep Stone Crypt will be no different, with Bungie even offering warnings over delayed results of the “world’s first.”

europa in destiny 2 beyond light
Bungie
Europa looks incredible.

Beyond Light

2019’s Shadowkeep has entertained gamers for a solid year now, but as with everything, some fresh blood is required, and that comes in the form of Beyond Light. It was two weeks ago that Bungie showed off its new content with the Destiny 2 Beyond Light trailer.

The latest expansion brings an icy, new planet called ‘Europa’ and the usual host of new weapons, items, and enemies.

As well as Beyond Light, Bungie also recently announced “Season of the Hunt” as part of the content plans for the next few months. A combination of paid and free content, Season of the Hunt will stretch until the end of January.

Next-Gen

For gamers purchasing the content now and upgrading to a next-gen console, the good news is that your data will carry over.

Any players who buy Beyond Light and own Destiny 2 on PS4 and Xbox One will see their copies upgraded automatically. Meaning all saved data and progress will transfer over to the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

Deep Stone Crypt

Additionally, we know that Beyond Light is of course adding the new Deep Stone Crypt Raid to Destiny 2.

Raids don’t have to be completed in one sitting – given that they take multiple hours to complete. But they are meaty offerings packed with action. Shadowkeep’s “Garden of Salvation” took approximately six-plus hours to be beaten.

Bungie has announced some rules for the upcoming Deep Stone Crypt Raid:

  • Contest Mode will cap all players at 20 Power below each encounter for 24 hours
  • Artifact Power will be disabled during Contest Mode
  • 1230 Power is your team’s goal to be at the cap for all the encounters
  • Being above 1230 will not provide any additional advantage in the final fight

World First

As with every new raid that comes to the game, the race is on for the first team to beat it.

In an official statement, Bungie addressed the circumstances regarding the sanctity of the raid’s record:

“Following all the immediate fanfare and bustle that follows the checkered flag, our data scientists will be spending extra time validating the finishing team’s run. Expect the official announcement for World First to come a bit later than usual.”

The Destiny 2 Deep Stone Crypt Raid will be available with the Beyond Light DLC set to be released on November 10.

CS:GO

How to watch BLAST Premier Fall 2020: stream, teams, schedule, results

Published: 31/Oct/2020 17:05 Updated: 31/Oct/2020 23:16

by Andrew Amos
Blast Premier Fall 2020 header
BLAST

BLAST Premier G FUEL

The world’s best Counter-Strike is taking place in Europe right now. BLAST Premier Fall 2020 is set to kick off on October 26, featuring 12 top teams from around the world duking it out for $150,000 USD.

BLAST have condensed their Premier Fall series from two regions to one. North America has been left on the sidelines as the world’s best teams move over to Europe to compete.

That doesn’t mean the competition is going to be any less fierce though. 12 top squads from across the globe are converging on the region to duke it out over $150,000, as well as points towards the BLAST Premier Global Finals.

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 streams

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 will be streamed live on the Blast Twitch and YouTube channels. The action is expected to kick off on October 26 at 8:30am PT / 11:30am ET / 3:30pm GMT. Most days will have the same start time.

For your convenience, we’ve embedded the stream below.

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 teams

12 top teams from across Europe and North America are taking part in BLAST Premier Fall 2020. Most notably is obviously the four-time Major winners Astralis, although the competition will be hot on their heels.

North American champions FURIA have flown across the Atlantic to make their presence known in Europe. The new-look Complexity and MIBR rosters will also be taking to the stage for the first time.

IEM New York winners FaZe Clan are in attendance too, as well as numerous other top 10 teams.

Group A Group B Group C
Natus Vincere Vitality Astralis
Ninjas in Pyjamas Complexity MIBR
Evil Geniuses BIG FURIA
OG FaZe Clan G2 Esports

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 brackets

Group A

BLAST Premier Fall 2020

Group B

BLAST Premier Fall 2020

Group C

BLAST Premier Fall 2020

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 schedule & scores

Monday, October 26

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A Opening Round Na’Vi 2 – 0 NiP 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group A Opening Round Evil Geniuses 1 – 2 OG 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Tuesday, October 27

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A Upper Final Na’Vi 0 – 2 OG 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group A Lower Round 1 NiP 2 – 0 Evil Geniuses 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Wednesday, October 28

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A Losers Final Na’Vi 2 – 1 NiP 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group A Grand Final OG 2 – 1 Na’Vi 12:30pm 3:30pm 7:30pm

Thursday, October 29

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Opening Round Vitality 2 – 1 Complexity 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group B Opening Round BIG 2 – 1 FaZe 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Friday, October 30

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Winners Final Vitality 2-0 BIG 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group B Losers Round 1 Complexity 2-0 FaZe 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Saturday, October 31

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Losers Final Complexity 0 – 2 BIG 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group B Grand Final Vitality 2 – 1 BIG 12:30pm 3:30pm 7:30pm

Monday, November 2

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group C Opening Round Astralis vs MIBR 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group C Opening Round FURIA vs G2 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Tuesday, November 3

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group C Winners Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group C Losers Round 1 TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm

Wednesday, November 4

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group C Losers Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group C Grand Final TBD vs TBD 12:30pm 3:30pm 7:30pm