Destiny 2: The Final Shape’s Day One raid race does the unthinkable and becomes longest in history

Destiny 2’s newest Raid has become the game’s toughest Day One challenge bar none. Salvation’s Edge, the capstone content of The Final Shape, has officially been beaten by Team Parabellum as recognized by Bungie.

Per the time stamp on Bungie’s X/Twitter post, confirmation comes 19 hours and 25 minutes after the release of Salvation’s Edge.

For comparison, Last Wish, the Raid added as part of Destiny 2’s Forsaken expansion back in 2018, took 18 hours and 48 minutes to beat. Clan Redeem was the first Fireteam to triumph against Riven and score loot for their efforts.

Guardians’ climactic face-off with The Witness has proven to be one of attrition, but the Light vs. Dark saga isn’t over yet.

As previously confirmed by Bungie, the first completion of Salvation’s Edge triggered new content to unlock. This comes in the form of a 12-man epilogue, Excision.

Bungie Last Wish was the previous longest Day One race record holder

Despite Team Parabellum’s triumph, it’s worth noting that Salvation’s Edge remains in Contest Mode. Under these parameters, Guardians’ Power levels are handicapped to below that of enemies. This ruleset remains in place until 48 hours after the Raid’s release, so you’ve got time to earn bragging rights before difficulty is reduced.

Any player who beats the Raid’s final encounter and loots the last chest during Contest Mode will be awarded an exclusive emblem.

Following feedback from players regarding Raid and Dungeon difficulty, Bungie disabled Surges for Contest Mode. Whether these changes will be extended to other content permanently remains to be seen, but Bungie has “No changes planned right now.”

If you’ve beaten The Final Shape’s campaign and need pointers on how to unlock all the new Exotic weapons, check out our Khvostov 7G-0X and Still Hunt guides.