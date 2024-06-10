Destiny 2 is getting another year of content codenamed Frontier before Destiny 3

Bungie has pulled back the curtain on the future of Destiny 2 and it doesn’t include a sequel. Not yet at least, with another expansion potentially on the horizon instead.

As promised shortly following the world’s first clear of Salvation’s Edge, a new ViDoc released on June 10, delivering details on what Guardians can expect from Bungie’s looter shooter for the remainder of 2024 and beyond.

Destiny 2’s first Episode, Echoes, kicks off Tuesday, June 11, marking a return to Nessus to investigate a new Vex-themed threat. Revenant and Heresy follow that, rounding out the remainder of Year 10, focusing on the Fallen and the Hive Pantheon respectively.

After that, Destiny 2’s next adventure will begin. Codenamed Frontier, we’re only treated to a teaser in the reveal trailer, so it’s not immediately obvious what this will entail. There are three potential outcomes here. Either Frontiers is the name of a new expansion, another Episode akin to Echoes, or something entirely new.

The latter might sound outlandish, but based on The Final Shape alone, Bungie’s not averse to exploring new types of content. Excision — Destiny’s first-ever 12-man content — and the Pale Heart’s unconventional design are both unlike anything the looter shooter has offered previously.

As for the name, fans on Reddit are already speculating that Frontiers could be alluding to an adventure outside our solar system. “It’d be pretty awesome to travel to Lubrae and find a Pyramid/Darkness subclass, maybe in the place where Rhulk was granted his power,” opines one comment.

“I’d love to leave Sol and work to reclaim the lost world of the other species. Torobotl, Riis, Fundament,” added another Guardian, referring to the homeworlds of the Cabal, Fallen, and Hive, respectively, explaining where they want to next visit.

Either way, should Destiny 3 truly be on the cards for the future, The Journey Ahead confirms it won’t arrive anytime soon, with Bungie focusing its efforts on Destiny 2 for the time being.

