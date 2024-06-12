Destiny 2 Episode 1 cutscene may have given away new setting for Codename: Frontier

Destiny 2 Episode 1 Echoes was released on June 11, 2024, and right after its release, a new cutscene ended up hinting at a potential future for the franchise.

In Episode 1, after Failsafe makes her way to the HELM, you will witness a cutscene in which Saint-14 shares his vision where once The Last City is safe, he wants to leave Earth and travel into the unknown.

Saint-14’s goal is to explore the Universe with Osiris, his romantic partner, and this cutscene may have hinted at the future of Destiny 2. If you watched the Destiny 2 mini-showcase on June 10, 2024, Bungie announced that 2025 is Codename: Frontier.

The term Frontier when linked with anything in Space points to Interstellar travel or exploration. With that name and what the Episode 1 Echoes cinematic hints at, it’s certainly possible that Guardians will finally be leaving Sol, the solar system the game lives in.

Bungie Destiny 2 Episode 1 Echoes hints at leaving Sol.

Bungie never mentions anything without reason and there are instances in the past that serve as proof.

Calus’ association with the Darkness was hinted at long before the Lightfall campaign with the Crown of Sorrow raid, Presage exotic mission, and more. Savathun’s association with Riven and the presence of a 15th wish was also hinted at during Forsaken and was confirmed 4 years later during Season of the Wish.

Not only the cutscene could point towards a future direction for the game, but the devs also spoke about a new Navigator armor set during the June 10 showcase. A Navigator is someone who shows the way and it would not be surprising if Guardians use the Dreadnaught to leave Sol.

Episode 1 Echoes takes players back to Nessus, though this time, a lot has changed. There are earthquakes in the planetoid, the environment has become much more lively, and the planetary environment has become active. An Echo from the Traveler dropped into the planetoid after The Witness‘ defeat and led to an increase in Vex activity.

As such, the Vanguard sent the Guardian, Osiris, and Saint-14 to investigate the matter. Failsafe, the AI from Nessus has also joined the ranks to assist the Vanguard in this mission.

Bungie has mentioned multiple times, either through Luke Smith or the developers that Destiny will continue. The small showcase on June 10 showed there is still a lot in store with Episodes in 2024 and Frontier in 2025. The Final Shape has been a massive success, and based on what the developers have said so far, the future seems bright.