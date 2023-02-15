Dead by Daylight: Tools Of Torment Chapter 27 – Release date, new Survivors, Killer & map update

Chapter 27: Tools Of Torment is soon to arrive in Dead by Daylight, along with a new Killer, two Survivors, and a map update — dubbed The Hunting Camp — to explore. Here’s everything we know about Chapter 27 in DbD, including its release date.

Dead by Daylight’s prior Chapter, Forged in Fog, may have transported us to the medieval era, but Chapter 27 is bringing players right back to the modern age with the technology-focused Tools Of Torment.

Featuring a new Killer, The Skull Merchant, who utilizes tech in ways that have yet to be seen in The Fog, read on for everything there is to know about Tools Of Torment in DbD.

Behaviour Interactive Tools of Torment introduces plenty of new content for Dead by Daylight fans to sink their teeth into.

DbD’s upcoming Chapter, Tools Of Torment, will be available to play from March 7, 2023, on PlayStation, Xbox, PC, and Nintendo Switch platforms.

As has been the case with previous Chapters, including Roots of Dread and Forged in Fog, the PTB (Public Test Build) will have the Tools of Torment DLC content available to play ahead of the full release. What’s more, players won’t have to wait — as it can be accessed there as of February 15, 2023.

DbD The Skull Merchant Killer & Power

Chapter 27’s new Killer, Adriana Imai — who is also known as The Skull Merchant — is Dead by Daylight’s “first original modern female slasher.”

The Skull Merchant, a wealthy executive that “dedicates her ample resources towards the search for worthy adversaries to pit herself against” has a unique Killer Power, unlike anything that’s been seen in the game before: Drones.

Her Power, Eyes in The Sky, allows players to place four of these Drones in the sky, which Survivors will then need to ensure that they avoid, needing to “disable these hovering horrors before their maker is alerted.”

Details on what Adriana Imai’s Perks are remain to be seen, but check back for updates once the PTB goes live.

In Chapter 27, we’re seeing not one, but two brand new Survivors make their way into The Fog. Siblings Thalita and Renato Lyra are, as mentioned in Behaviour Interactive’s press release, “a direct contrast of values from the brutal single-mindedness of The Skull Merchant.”

These two characters will also receive what is known as ‘Teamwork Perks’, which are said to “benefit those who choose to work together”.

A brand new map update is also set to arrive in Tools Of Torment: The Hunting Camp. With a focus on shipping containers, it’s set in MacMillan Estate’s Shelter Woods map, with a luxurious executive suite situated on the upper level, and the Grim Workshop below it. Said to be “bathed in oil and blood”, it’s a place where The Skull Merchant both builds tools and shows off her “gruesome trophies”.

So, there you have it — that’s everything we know so far about Chapter 27: Tools Of Torment in Dead by Daylight. Be sure to check back for additional details as they’re released, or the following guides to help you out as you venture into The Fog:

