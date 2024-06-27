All Lara Croft perks in Dead by Daylight’s Tomb Raider chapter

Lara Croft is coming to Dead by Daylight in an all-new Tomb Raider chapter. Here’s everything you need to know about her perks in the game.

When a leaked image featuring a Dead by Daylight and Tomb Raider crossover surfaced, some players were left wondering if it was just a matter of time until the official reveal. And like clockwork, not long after that, Dead by Daylight devs confirmed Lara Croft will indeed be the game’s next survivor.

As part of the licensed Tomb Raider chapter, Lara Croft will be bringing three new perks with her. She’s currently only playable in PTB, and if you’re wondering what all her perks do in the game, we’ve got you covered.

Here are all the perks from Lara Croft from Dead by Daylight’s Tomb Raider chapter.

All Lara Croft perks in Dead by Daylight

Athletic, intelligent, and fearless, Lara Croft isn’t afraid of entering ancient tombs and facing challenges, which goes the same when arriving in the fog. These are the perks that come with her from the Dead by Daylight x Tomb Raider chapter:

Finesse

This perk activates when you are healthy. This perk goes on cool-down for 40/35/30 seconds after performing a fast vault. Your fast vaults are 20% faster.

Hardened

After you unlock a chest and cleanse or bless a totem, this perk activates. Anytime you would scream, reveal the Killer’s aura for 3/4/5 seconds instead.

Specialist

Each time you open or rummage through a chest, gain 1 token, up to 3/3/3. When you do a great skill check on a generator, consume all tokens. Then, for each token consumed, reduce the maximum required generator progress by 2/3/4.

Assuming there are no balance changes once the chapter is live, Finesse looks to be a strong perk, especially when paired with Lithe, which should give you enough distance from the killer or allow you to reposition yourself after vaulting a pallet or window.

Hardened and Specialist, on the other hand, may need some niche builds to work, but they could come in clutch with the right perk combinations.

