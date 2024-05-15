What the Fog: Dead by Daylight roguelite explained & how to get a free copy

Released after the 8th Anniversary Stream, What the Fog: Dead by Daylight is a roguelite set in the same world as the horror-themed, asymmetrical multiplayer game.

However, there is still plenty of confusion around how the game fits into the universe, as well as how to get a copy for free from the devs themselves.

Steam

What is ‘What the Fog?’

What the Fog is a spinoff of sorts from Dead by Daylight. It sees the characters of Dwight, Claudette, and Feng sucked into a cursed board game, where they must collect blood points to fix generators and escape.

They accomplish this by defeating swarms of enemies that relentlessly attack using a variety of weapons. Progressing through the levels will unlock more weapons and new monster variants.

Players progress through nine dungeons and three different bosses spread across eight different difficulty levels.

The game itself is two-player co-op, and features a much more cartoonish art style than the realistic aesthetic of Dead by Daylight. Each player can choose from the three main characters. When their character of choice is defeated, the game restarts from level one.

An important thing to note is that players are hooked when their health runs out, and can be revived by their teammate if they come to unhook them. However, if a player isn’t saved, they can still help from the afterlife by using special abilities.

How to get a copy of What the Fog

Currently, Behaviour Interactive is offering a free copy of the game for anyone with an account, or for anyone who creates an account. This process is confusing some Dead by Daylight fans, so here’s out it works:

Head over to the Behaviour Interactive website. Choose to log in to your account, if you have one, or select Join Now. Sign in with your email or through your Facebook, Google, Twitch, or Discord account. You will be taken to your new Game Library, where you can select What the Fog. Here, you can click on Gimme My Game. This will generate a Steam Key that you can then enter into the gaming platform.

In total, Behaviour Interactive is handing out 2 million copies of the game, after which point, everyone will have to purchase What the Fog on Steam.

For those players, as well as anyone who doesn’t want to create a new account on another website, What the Fog is available for $4.99.