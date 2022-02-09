All Perks in Dead by Daylight’s Shrine of Secrets this week (February 16)

Wondering which Perks are in Dead by Daylight’s Shrine of Secrets this week, and if you’ll be needing to spend your hard-earned Iridescent Shards? We’ve got everything you need to know for the week of February 9, 2022.

If you’re trying to unlock a teachable Perk in DBD to use on your best Survivor or Killer, playing through that particular character to unlock it on their Bloodweb can take quite a bit of time. Fortunately, though, The Shrine of Secrets is here to help you out in Dead by Daylight.

Each week, four random Teachable Perks will appear in the game’s Shrine, allowing you to part with your hard-earned Iridescent Shards in exchange for the convenience of not needing to play as the associated character to unlock it.

From which Perks are currently available, to how much they cost, and how to get Iridescent Shards or some extra Bloodpoints, here’s everything you need to know.

Contents

Dead by Daylight Shrine of Secrets Perks this week

For the week of February 9, 2022, the Perks available to purchase in the Shrine of Secrets are listed below, along with what each one does. Each Perk costs 2,000 Iridescent Shards:

Killer / Survivor Perk Description Detective Tapp Detective’s Hunch Unlocks potential in one’s aura reading ability. When a generator is completed, the auras of generators, chests and Totems within 32 meters are revealed to you for 10 seconds. If you are holding a Map that can track objectives, generators, chests and Totems revealed by Detective’s Hunch are added to the Map. Dwight Fairfield Prove Thyself Every other Survivor working on a generator within a 4 meter range, gain 15% repair speed bonus. This same bonus is also applied to all other Survivors within range. Gain 50% more Bloodpoints for coop actions. Survivors can only be affected by one Prove Thyself effect at a time. The Pig Surveillance Unlocks potential in one’s aura reading ability. Any regressing generator will be highlighted by a white aura. If the regression is interrupted on a generator, it will be highlighted by a yellow aura for 8 seconds. Noises created by generator repairs are audible at an additional 8 meters. The Spirit Spirit Fury Each pallet you break magnifies the wrath of The Entity. After breaking 4 pallets, the next time you are stunned by a pallet, The Entity will instantly break the pallet. You still suffer from the stun effect penalty.

What is the Shrine of Secrets in DBD?

Simply put, the Shrine of Secrets is a store that rotates its contents weekly, allowing players the chance to unlock a Teachable Perk from a particular Survivor without needing to unlock it on their Bloodweb. This is perfect for players who prefer to main one particular character.

Read More: Best Perks and Survivors in Dead by Daylight

For example, a Jeff Johansen main at Prestige 3 may want to unlock Nea Karlsson’s ‘Balanced Landing’ perk, but due to the time spent leveling him, might not want to put time into playing as Nea. While it’s likely quicker to level that character as the Shrine’s weekly contents are random, this gives you the chance to wait for it to appear in-store instead.

When does the Shrine of Secrets reset in Dead by Daylight?

The Shrine of Secrets resets weekly, every Wednesday at 12 AM GMT / 2 AM CEST, or Tuesday at 4 PM PT / 7 PM ET.

How to earn Bloodpoints through the Shrine of Secrets

While the Shrine of Secrets can be used to unlock Perks, it can also give you Bloodpoints, too. If you purchase a Perk that you’ve already unlocked, it’ll instead give you 150,00 Bloodpoints to go towards a character’s Bloodweb.

How to earn Iridescent Shards in DBD

Iridescent Shards are only able to be earned by playing the game, and are rewarded every time you’ve earned enough experience points to boost your Player Account up a level. Depending on what level you are at, you’ll be rewarded with different amounts each time. These are:

Level Iridescent Shards received upon leveling 1 0 2 50 3 65 4-6 85 7-14 150 15-24 195 25-34 235 35-49 270 50-99 300

As mentioned earlier, to purchase Teachable Perks from the Shrine of Secrets in Dead by Daylight, you’ll first need to ensure that you’ve saved up enough Iridescent Shards.

You can see how many you’ve currently got by looking for the icon shown above at the top-right of your screen.

So, there you have it – that’s everything you need to know about the Shrine of Secrets this week in Dead by Daylight. Make sure to check back weekly for the latest Perks after each reset.

