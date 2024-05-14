Dead by Daylight announces game mode players have been waiting years for

The Dead by Daylight community can rejoice as the game is set to receive the 2v8 mode that they have long been asking for from the devs.

While the usual matches in the game consist of a group of four survivors going against a single killer in an asymmetrical horror experience, players have been asking for a bigger mode that doubles those numbers for awhile.

And it’s finally coming as Behavior Interactive Games announced the mode will be coming in the late summer as part of the Dead by Daylight 8th Anniversary stream.

Discussion about the new 2v8 mode begins around the 46:00 mark.

How this new mode operates will be different from the norm: two Killers will be hunting down eight Survivors, but instead of bringing perks to the game, players will be given classes to choose from. Details on these classes have yet to be given, however.

In addition, instead of downing survivors and carrying them to hooks, the Killers will use a mechanic similar to that of Pyramid Head where you can send a downed Survivor away to be rescued by their teammates three times before death.

The Dead by Daylight devs also revealed that to accommodate the increased amount of players, the maps will also be larger to allow more space to move around.

The team also went into some detail about how this mode will work at first, as it won’t always be available. While there are plans for it to become permanent eventually, the 2v8 matches will occasionally be taken out of rotation so the devs can change what needs to be changed.

They are also restricting the amount of Killers available to play to the original five from Dead by Daylight. This means that people can choose from the Trapper, Wraith, Huntress, Hillbilly, and Nurse.

It is important to note that none of these are a licensed character, so any Dead by Daylight fan looking to team Michael Myers and Freddy Krueger are out of luck, for now. The devs did say that they are going to be adding more Killers in the future, however.

Naturally, fans are thrilled about this upcoming game mode after asking for it for so long. One user on the Dead by Daylight subreddit goes so far as to say: “I don’t think I’ve ever been this excited for new content in years.”

While many are disappointed they won’t have the full roster of Killers at first, the promise of more to come helps keep their excitement up.

All in all, the details were sparse for this announcement, but the community can look forward to more details coming during a livestream in July. That is when a deeper dive into the mode will be given.

Even with this small tease, it’s sure to be enough to have the Dead by Daylight fans excited and ready to take on a much larger killing spree together.