Is Lara Croft coming to Dead by Daylight? Leaks hint at Tomb Raider crossover

A recent leak showing a Tomb Raider crossover hints at Lara Croft joining as a survivor in Dead by Daylight. Here’s everything you need to know.

2024 has been a wild year for Dead by Daylight so far, with Dungeons and Dragons finally making it to the fog. Though in a recent leak, it looks like another licensed chapter will be added to the list, as Lara Croft from Tomb Raider may be making an appearance.

Leaks circulating the Tomb Raider crossover started from a comment written by well-known leaker Gumpy887, who has been known to accurately predict Dead by Daylight crossovers, such as Alan Wake, Chucky, Castlevania, Vecna, and many others.

“I would also have to guess Miss L.C,” Gumpy wrote when responding to a comment hoping the licensed survivor in July involves Tomb Raider. About a week after this reply surfaced on Reddit, a promotional image showcasing a Dead by Daylight x Tomb Raider crossover was shared on X.

The poster shows a zoomed-in look at Lara Croft, posing in front of a Hex Totem – a mechanic in Dead by Daylight that involves certain perks and abilities. While the art style has a resemblance to other Dead by Daylight chapters, whether or not this image is a genuine key art for the chapter is currently unknown, it’s purely a leak at this point in time.

With this still being a rumor right now, it’s best to take the information with a grain of salt. That said, assuming these are all perfectly accurate, it’ll be interesting to see what the chapter has to offer. One thing that comes to mind, of course, is what kind of new perks or mechanics the character will bring.

Aside from that, knowing how there are plenty of outfits for Lara Croft from the Tomb Raider games, there’s no shortage of ideas to pull from if she makes it to Dead by Daylight as a survivor.