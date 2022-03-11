Best Dead by Daylight Survivors & Perks: DBD Survivor list

Utilizing the best Survivors and Perks in Dead by Daylight can help you to take on even the toughest of Killer builds. Whether you’re looking for the best Perk build or want to decide on which DBD Survivor to main, we’ve got a guide with everything you need right here.

With an ever-expanding roster of Survivors and Killers to choose from in Dead by Daylight, there are some clear frontrunners in the game to give you the best chance of surviving the night. With Sadako Rising introducing a new Killer, The Onryō (and new Survivor, Yoichi) into the mix, you’ll need to be equipped with some top-notch Perks to stay alive.

As you work alongside your teammates to escape an untimely demise, you’ll need to utilize your abilities as you juggle turning on generators, evading your terrifying foe, and aiding your allies to escape via the Exit Gates.

The best Perks for Survivors in Dead by Daylight

We’ve listed 8 of the best Perks for Survivors that you can take into your next match in DBD, from David King’s Dead Hard to Laurie Strode’s Decisive Strike, alongside details on what makes these so useful.

Survivor Best Perk Teachable Level Unlocked Claudette Morel Self-Care Level 40 David King Dead Hard Level 35 Felix Richter Visionary Level 30 Feng Min Technician Level 30 Dwight Fairfield Leader Level 40 Laurie Strode Decisive Strike Level 40 Meg Thomas Adrenaline Level 40 William “Bill” Overbeck Borrowed Time Level 35

Claudette Morel: Self-Care is a brilliant perk to run with as a Survivor in DBD, allowing you to heal without needing to use a Med-Kit, but at 50% of the usual speed. This is absolutely essential in a pinch if you’re running out of Med-Kits to utilize.

Self-Care is a brilliant perk to run with as a Survivor in DBD, allowing you to heal without needing to use a Med-Kit, but at 50% of the usual speed. This is absolutely essential in a pinch if you’re running out of Med-Kits to utilize. David King: Dead Hard is a great choice, giving you temporary invincibility as you dash forward to increase the distance between the Killer to avoid an incoming attack.

Dead Hard is a great choice, giving you temporary invincibility as you dash forward to increase the distance between the Killer to avoid an incoming attack. Felix Richter: Visionary allows the user to see the Auras of generators within a 32-meter radius. This is extremely useful if you’re a new player running on an unfamiliar map, or even to just get your bearings.

Visionary allows the user to see the Auras of generators within a 32-meter radius. This is extremely useful if you’re a new player running on an unfamiliar map, or even to just get your bearings. Feng Min: This Survivor is ideal for any new players to DBD, too, and her Technician perk will help to ease the constant gut-wrenching fear you’ll likely be in. With this equipped, the Generator won’t explode when failing a skill check.

This Survivor is ideal for any new players to DBD, too, and her Technician perk will help to ease the constant gut-wrenching fear you’ll likely be in. With this equipped, the Generator won’t explode when failing a skill check. Dwight Fairfield: One of the founding Survivors of DBD, his Leader perk increases their Action speeds for Cleansing, Healing, Opening, Sabotaging, Unhooking, and Unlocking.

One of the founding Survivors of DBD, his Leader perk increases their Action speeds for Cleansing, Healing, Opening, Sabotaging, Unhooking, and Unlocking. Laurie Strode: Decisive Strike is a fantastic get-out-of-jail-free card that activates after being unhooked, giving you the chance to automatically escape the Killer’s grasp after completing a skill check, which then stuns them for 5 seconds. If you’re being tunneled by a Killer, this is particularly useful.

Decisive Strike is a fantastic get-out-of-jail-free card that activates after being unhooked, giving you the chance to automatically escape the Killer’s grasp after completing a skill check, which then stuns them for 5 seconds. If you’re being tunneled by a Killer, this is particularly useful. Meg Thomas: While all of Meg’s perks are great, Adrenaline is an absolute must, healing you one Heal State when the Exit Gates are open, allowing you to also sprint at 150% for 5 seconds.

While all of Meg’s perks are great, Adrenaline is an absolute must, healing you one Heal State when the Exit Gates are open, allowing you to also sprint at 150% for 5 seconds. William “Bill Overbeck”: Borrowed Time bestows the Endurance status effect on your ally upon unhooking them, allowing them to resist damage that would put them into the Dying State, instead activating Deep Wound. One active, they then have 20 seconds to heal themselves.

While all of the above Perks can be eventually taught to any of the DBD Survivors after unlocking the Teachable skill at the respective level (or by purchasing it through the Shrine of Secrets), these are still great choices for each of these characters while trying to obtain them.

Read More: How to play crossplay in Dead by Daylight

Play around with the Perks listed above alongside others in the game to create some powerhouse builds to withstand even the most vehement Killer.

The best Perk build in Dead by Daylight

Despite all of the above Perks being great choices to unlock within your favorite Survivor’s Bloodweb, our personal recommendation would be to ensure you’ve got at least two of the following Perks in your build:

Decisive Strike – Laurie Strode: Whether you’re a new player or not, utilizing this Perk for Survivors in DBD allows you to break free from the Killer’s grasp with a successful Skill Check, stunning them for 5 seconds to give you a small window of opportunity to escape.

Whether you’re a new player or not, utilizing this Perk for Survivors in DBD allows you to break free from the Killer’s grasp with a successful Skill Check, stunning them for 5 seconds to give you a small window of opportunity to escape. Borrowed Time – William “Bill” Overbeck: This lets players that you unhook resist damage that would otherwise put them into the Dying State, giving them the chance to heal for a small window of time.

This lets players that you unhook resist damage that would otherwise put them into the Dying State, giving them the chance to heal for a small window of time. Adrenaline – Meg Thomas: This will allow you a greater chance of escape once the Exit Gates are open due to its 150% sprint speed bonus.

This will allow you a greater chance of escape once the Exit Gates are open due to its 150% sprint speed bonus. Spine Chill – General: If the Killer looks in your direction when they are within 36 meters, you’ll be notified through an audible tingling sound. Your action speeds then increases by 2/4/6%, with Skill Check odds increasing by 10%, alongside a decreased success rate of 10%. This is great to be able to plan your route with more of an indication as to where the Killer is. This stacks with Resilience, which is broken down below.

If the Killer looks in your direction when they are within 36 meters, you’ll be notified through an audible tingling sound. Your action speeds then increases by 2/4/6%, with Skill Check odds increasing by 10%, alongside a decreased success rate of 10%. This is great to be able to plan your route with more of an indication as to where the Killer is. This stacks with Resilience, which is broken down below. Resilience – General: When injured, your speeds for Cleansing, Healing, Opening, Repairing, Sabotaging, Unhooking, and Vaulting are increased by 3/6/9% when you’re in the Injured State.

When injured, your speeds for Cleansing, Healing, Opening, Repairing, Sabotaging, Unhooking, and Vaulting are increased by 3/6/9% when you’re in the Injured State. Kindred – General: If you’re a solo player, you’ll typically get the most value out of running this Perk in your build. While you or another Survivor is hooked, the Auras of all other players are revealed to you. This includes the Killer when they’re in an 8/12/16 meter radius of the hooked player. If you’re playing in a group and are able to communicate with one another, you can likely give this one a miss.

If you’re a solo player, you’ll typically get the most value out of running this Perk in your build. While you or another Survivor is hooked, the Auras of all other players are revealed to you. This includes the Killer when they’re in an 8/12/16 meter radius of the hooked player. If you’re playing in a group and are able to communicate with one another, you can likely give this one a miss. Dead Hard – David King : If you’re a confident player that likes to distract the Killer from other Survivors with a high-octane chase, Dead Hard is right up your alley. It’s also great for giving you temporary invincibility. When injured, you can press the Active Ability button to dash forward, allowing you to avoid a Killer’s incoming attack or even just to gain a distance advantage over them. However, as an Exhaustion Perk, it’ll cause the status effect for 60/50/40 seconds, so you’ll need to plan its use carefully.

: If you’re a confident player that likes to distract the Killer from other Survivors with a high-octane chase, Dead Hard is right up your alley. It’s also great for giving you temporary invincibility. When injured, you can press the Active Ability button to dash forward, allowing you to avoid a Killer’s incoming attack or even just to gain a distance advantage over them. However, as an Exhaustion Perk, it’ll cause the status effect for 60/50/40 seconds, so you’ll need to plan its use carefully. Jake Park – Iron Will: Useful for both stealthy moments and chases, Iron Will lowers your Grunts of Pain by 50/75/100% at each of its three Tiers, making it harder for Killers to identify where you are at any one moment.

Useful for both stealthy moments and chases, Iron Will lowers your Grunts of Pain by 50/75/100% at each of its three Tiers, making it harder for Killers to identify where you are at any one moment. Self-Aware – General: Coupled with Perks like Iron Will, Self-Aware is great for Survivors in DBD. Giving you a 10/50/20% speed boost while walking, you’ll feel less inclined to run unless you really need it. Plus, you’ll also be able to see your own Scratch Marks, which allows you to make more informed choices on utilizing them to deter your Killer from your actual location.

All Dead by Daylight Survivors & Perks

As of now, there are 30 Survivors in Dead by Daylight. We’ve listed them all below, along with their three unique Perks. As new Survivors are released, we’ll be sure to update this list with new additions.

Read More: Dead by Daylight promo codes

The most recent addition to the Survivor roster in DBD is Yoichi Asakawa, who arrived in the Sadako Rising DLC. Bringing another Boon to the table alongside Mikaela and Jonah’s recovery speed and scratch mark Perks, his ‘Dark Theory’ bestows players with a Haste increase when within the Totem’s range.

Survivors & Perks

Dwight Fairfield Bond: The Auras of all other Survivors within 20/28/36 meters of your location are revealed to you.

The Auras of all other Survivors within 20/28/36 meters of your location are revealed to you. Prove Thyself: Increases your Repair speed by +15 % for each other Survivor within 4 meters of your location, up to a maximum of +45 %.

Increases your Repair speed by +15 % for each other Survivor within 4 meters of your location, up to a maximum of +45 %. Leader: Increases the Action speeds of other Survivors in Healing, Sabotaging, Unhooking, Cleansing, Opening, and Unlocking by 15/20/25 % while they are within 8 meters of your location. Meg Thomas Quick & Quiet: Loud Noise notifications for rushing to vault Windows, or to enter or exit Lockers are completely suppressed.

Loud Noise notifications for rushing to vault Windows, or to enter or exit Lockers are completely suppressed. Sprint Burst: When starting to run, break into a sprint at 150 % of your normal running speed for a maximum of 3 seconds.

When starting to run, break into a sprint at 150 % of your normal running speed for a maximum of 3 seconds. Adrenaline: When the Exit Gates are powered, instantly heal one Health State and sprint at 150 % of your normal Running speed for 5 seconds. Claudette Morel Empathy: The Auras of dying or injured Survivors are revealed to you within a range of 64/96/128 meters.

The Auras of dying or injured Survivors are revealed to you within a range of 64/96/128 meters. Botany Knowledge: Healing speeds, as well as the efficiency of Med-Kits, are increased by 11/22/33 %.

Healing speeds, as well as the efficiency of Med-Kits, are increased by 11/22/33 %. Self-Care: Unlocks the Self-Care ability, allowing one to self-heal without needing a Med-Kit at 50 % of the normal Healing speed. Jake Park Iron Will: When injured, Grunts of Pain are reduced by 50/75/100 %.

When injured, Grunts of Pain are reduced by 50/75/100 %. Calm Spirit: The chances of alerting nearby Crows are reduced by 80/90/100 % and your urge to scream from pain is suppressed.

The chances of alerting nearby Crows are reduced by 80/90/100 % and your urge to scream from pain is suppressed. Saboteur: While a Survivor is being carried, the Auras of all Hooks within 56 meters of their Pick-up location are revealed to you. Sabotaging a Hook without a Toolbox takes 3 seconds, with a cool-down of 90/75/60 seconds. Nea Karlsson Balanced Landing: When falling from great heights, your Stagger duration is reduced by 75 %, and your grunts are muffled by 100 %. Upon landing, you start sprinting at 150 % of your normal running speed for a maximum of 3 seconds.

When falling from great heights, your Stagger duration is reduced by 75 %, and your grunts are muffled by 100 %. Upon landing, you start sprinting at 150 % of your normal running speed for a maximum of 3 seconds. Urban Evasion: When crouching, your Movement speed is increased by 90/95/100 %.

When crouching, your Movement speed is increased by 90/95/100 %. Streetwise: The Depletion rate of your Items is reduced by 15/20/25 %. Laurie Strode Sole Survivor: Each time a Survivor other than yourself is killed or sacrificed, Sole Survivor gains 1 Token, up to a maximum of 3 Tokens: Each Token grants a radius of 20/22/24 meters where the Killer is unable to read your Aura up to a maximum of 60/66/72 meters.

Each time a Survivor other than yourself is killed or sacrificed, Sole Survivor gains 1 Token, up to a maximum of 3 Tokens: Each Token grants a radius of 20/22/24 meters where the Killer is unable to read your Aura up to a maximum of 60/66/72 meters. Object of Obsession: Whenever the Killer reads your Aura, The Killer’s Aura is revealed to you for the same duration as they read your Aura. Your Action speeds in Repairing, Healing, and Cleansing are increased by 2/4/6 %.

Decisive Strike: After being unhooked, it activates for the next 40/50/60 seconds. When being grabbed or picked up by the Killer, succeed a Skill Check to automatically escape their grasp, stunning them for 5 seconds. Ace Visconti Open-Handed: Increases all Aura-reading ranges by 8/12/16 meters.

Increases all Aura-reading ranges by 8/12/16 meters. Up the Ante: For each Survivor still in the Trial, Up the Ante gains 1 Token. Each Token applies a stack-able 1/2/3 % bonus to the Luck of all Survivors, up to a maximum of 3/6/9 %.

For each Survivor still in the Trial, Up the Ante gains 1 Token. Ace in the Hole: When retrieving an Item from a Chest, there is a chance an Add-on will be attached to it. William “Bill” Overbeck Left Behind: When you are the last Survivor remaining in the Trial, the Aura of the Hatch is revealed to you when you are within 24/28/32 meters.

When you are the last Survivor remaining in the Trial, the Aura of the Hatch is revealed to you when you are within 24/28/32 meters. Borrowed Time: For 8/10/12 seconds after unhooking a Survivor, the unhooked Survivor is protected by the Endurance Status Effect, triggering Deep Wound instead of the Dying State, giving them 20 seconds to heal.

For 8/10/12 seconds after unhooking a Survivor, the unhooked Survivor is protected by the Endurance Status Effect, triggering Deep Wound instead of the Dying State, giving them 20 seconds to heal. Unbreakable: Once per Trial, you can completely recover from the Dying State. Feng Min Technician: Failing a Skill Check while repairing prevents the Generator Explosion, and applies the default and an additional Regression Penalty of 5/4/3%.

Failing a Skill Check while repairing prevents the Generator Explosion, and applies the default and an additional Regression Penalty of 5/4/3%. Lithe: After performing a rushed vault, break into a sprint at 150 % of your normal running speed for a maximum of 3 seconds.

After performing a rushed vault, break into a sprint at 150 % of your normal running speed for a maximum of 3 seconds. Alert: When the Killer breaks a Pallet, Breakable Wall, or damages a Generator, their Aura is revealed to you for 3/4/5 seconds. David King We’re Gonna Live Forever: When healing a dying Survivor, your Healing speed is increased by 100 %.

When healing a dying Survivor, your Healing speed is increased by 100 %. Dead Hard: When Injured, tap into your adrenaline bank and dash forward quickly to avoid damage.

When Injured, tap into your adrenaline bank and dash forward quickly to avoid damage. No Mither: You suffer from Broken for the entire Trial, but benefit from repressed Pools of Blood, Grunts of Pain, and an increased Recovery speed. Quentin Smith Wake Up!: Once all Generators are complete, the Auras of the Exit Gates within 128 meters are revealed, and when opening a gate, they are revealed to all other Survivors within 128 meters.

Once all Generators are complete, the Auras of the Exit Gates within 128 meters are revealed, and when opening a gate, they are revealed to all other Survivors within 128 meters. Pharmacy: Unlocking chests is 40/60/80 faster, and unlocking your first chest guarantees an Emergency Med-Kit.

Unlocking chests is 40/60/80 faster, and unlocking your first chest guarantees an Emergency Med-Kit. Vigil: You recover 20/25/30% faster from Blindness, Broken, Exhaustion, Exposed, Haemorrhage, Hindered, and Oblivious Status Effects. Detective David Trapp Tenacity: Your ferocious tenacity in dire situations allows you to crawl 30/40/50 % faster and also recover at the same time.

Your ferocious tenacity in dire situations allows you to crawl 30/40/50 % faster and also recover at the same time. Detective’s Hunch: Each time a Generator is completed, the Auras of any Generators, Chests, and Totems within 32/48/64 meters are revealed to you for 10 seconds.

Each time a Generator is completed, the Auras of any Generators, Chests, and Totems within 32/48/64 meters are revealed to you for 10 seconds. Stake-Out: Every 15 seconds you are standing within the Killer’s Terror Radius without being chased, Stake Out gains 1 Token, allowing Good Skill Checks to be considered Great. This consumes one Token. Kate Denson Dance With Me: When performing a rushed action to vault a window or leave a Locker, you’ll leave no Scratch Marks for 3 seconds.

When performing a rushed action to vault a window or leave a Locker, you’ll leave no Scratch Marks for 3 seconds. Windows of Opportunity: The Auras of breakable walls, Pallets, and Windows are revealed to you for 24/28/32 seconds.

The Auras of breakable walls, Pallets, and Windows are revealed to you for 24/28/32 seconds. Boil Over: While being carried, your Wiggling causes the Killer to strafe sideways, increasing by 25/50/75%, and obscure the Killer’s ability to read the Auras of hooks. Adam Francis Diversion: Standing within the Killer’s Terror Radius while not in a Chase for 40/35/30 seconds activates Diversion, allowing you to throw a pebble while crouched still.

Standing within the Killer’s Terror Radius while not in a Chase for 40/35/30 seconds activates Diversion, allowing you to throw a pebble while crouched still. Deliverance: After performing a Safe Hook Rescue on another Survivor, Deliverance activates, and your Self-Unhook attempts will succeed 100 % of the time.

After performing a Safe Hook Rescue on another Survivor, Deliverance activates, and your Self-Unhook attempts will succeed 100 % of the time. Autodidact: For every successful Skill Check completed while healing a Survivor, Autodidact gains 1 Token up to a maximum of 3/4/5 Tokens, granting a +15% bonus for Skill Checks while healing Survivors. Jeffrey “Jeff” Johansen Breakdown: Each time you are unhooked, the Hook breaks and the Killer’s Aura is revealed for 4/5/6 seconds.

Each time you are unhooked, the Hook breaks and the Killer’s Aura is revealed for 4/5/6 seconds. Aftercare: You see the Aura of the last 1/2/3 Survivors you have rescued from a hook, completed a healing action on (and vice versa).

You see the Aura of the last 1/2/3 Survivors you have rescued from a hook, completed a healing action on (and vice versa). Distortion: When the Killer tries to read your Aura, this activates, and a Token is consumed, hiding your Aura and eliminating Scratch Marks for 6/8/10 seconds.

Survivors & Perks Jane Romero Solidarity: When injured, healing another Survivor without using a Med-Kit also heals you with a Conversion rate of 40/45/50 %.

When injured, healing another Survivor without using a Med-Kit also heals you with a Conversion rate of 40/45/50 %. Poised: After a Generator is completed, you will not leave any Scratch Marks for the next 6/8/10 seconds.

After a Generator is completed, you will not leave any Scratch Marks for the next 6/8/10 seconds. Head On: When performing a rushed action to leave a Locker, stun the Killer for 3 seconds if they are within range. Ash J. Williams Flip-Flop: While in the Dying State, 50 % of your Recovery progression is converted into Wiggling progression, up to a maximum of 40/45/50 %, once you are picked up by the Killer.

While in the Dying State, 50 % of your Recovery progression is converted into Wiggling progression, up to a maximum of 40/45/50 %, once you are picked up by the Killer. Buckle Up: You can determine the Recovery progress of dying Survivors by the intensity of their Aura at a distance of up to 48 meters away.

You can determine the Recovery progress of dying Survivors by the intensity of their Aura at a distance of up to 48 meters away. Mettle of Man: Any damage taken that would put you into the Dying State from the Injured State is blocked. Nancy Wheeler (no longer able to be purchased) Better Together: While repairing a Generator, its Aura is revealed in yellow to all other Survivors located within 32 meters.

While repairing a Generator, its Aura is revealed in yellow to all other Survivors located within 32 meters. Fixated: You walk 10/15/20 % faster and can see your own Scratch Marks.

You walk 10/15/20 % faster and can see your own Scratch Marks. Inner Strength: Each time you cleanse a Totem, you are automatically healed 1 Health State when hiding inside a Locker for 10/9/8 seconds while injured or suffering from the Deep Wound Status Effect. Steve Harrington (no longer able to be purchased) Babysitter: When you unhook a Survivor, the rescued Survivor will leave neither Scratch Marks nor Pools of Blood for the next 4/6/8 seconds.

When you unhook a Survivor, the rescued Survivor will leave neither Scratch Marks nor Pools of Blood for the next 4/6/8 seconds. Camaraderie: If another Survivor is within 16 meters of your Hook while Camaraderie is active, the Struggle Phase timer is paused for 26/30/34 seconds.

If another Survivor is within 16 meters of your Hook while Camaraderie is active, the Struggle Phase timer is paused for 26/30/34 seconds. Second Wind: The next time you are unhooked or unhook yourself, you suffer from the Broken Status Effect until Second Wind deactivates.

You are automatically healed 1 Health State after 28/24/20 seconds. Yui Kimura Lucky Break: Bleeding and Scratch Marks are suppressed for a maximum of 40/50/60 seconds, after which Lucky Break is disabled for the remainder of the Trial.

Bleeding and Scratch Marks are suppressed for a maximum of 40/50/60 seconds, after which Lucky Break is disabled for the remainder of the Trial. Any Means Necessary: Press and hold the Active Ability button for 4 seconds while standing beside a dropped Pallet to reset it to its upright position.

Press and hold the Active Ability button for 4 seconds while standing beside a dropped Pallet to reset it to its upright position. Breakout: When within 6 meters of a carried Survivor, you gain the Haste Status Effect, moving at an increased speed of 5/6/7 %. Their Wiggling speed is increased by 20%. Zarina Kassir Off the Record: After being unhooked, for 60/70/80 seconds, your Aura won’t be shown to the killer. Grunts of Pain are reduced by 100% when injured.

After being unhooked, for 60/70/80 seconds, your Aura won’t be shown to the killer. Grunts of Pain are reduced by 100% when injured. Red Herring: After repairing a Generator for at least 3 seconds, it stays highlighted until it’s completed, or if you repair another or enter a Locker.

After repairing a Generator for at least 3 seconds, it stays highlighted until it’s completed, or if you repair another or enter a Locker. For the People: Only active while at full health, use this while healing a Survivor without a MedKit to instantly heal them 1 Health State. You then become the Obsession. Cheryl Mason Soul Guard: After being healed from or having recovered from the Dying State, Soul Guard grants you the Endurance Status Effect for the next 4/6/8 seconds.

After being healed from or having recovered from the Dying State, Soul Guard grants you the Endurance Status Effect for the next 4/6/8 seconds. Blood Pact: When you or the Obsession are injured, you both see each other’s Auras. After healing the Obsession or being healed by the Obsession, you both gain the Haste Status Effect, moving at an increased speed of 5/6/7 % until you are no longer within 16 meters of each other.

When you or the Obsession are injured, you both see each other’s Auras. After healing the Obsession or being healed by the Obsession, you both gain the Haste Status Effect, moving at an increased speed of 5/6/7 % until you are no longer within 16 meters of each other. Repressed Alliance: After repairing Generators for a total of 55/50/45 seconds, call upon The Entity to block the Generator you are currently repairing for 30 seconds. Felix Richter Visionary: The Auras of Generators are revealed to you within 32 meters.

The Auras of Generators are revealed to you within 32 meters. Desperate Measures: Increases Healing and Unhooking speeds by 10/12/14 % for each injured, hooked, or dying Survivor, up to a maximum of 40/48/56 %.

Increases Healing and Unhooking speeds by 10/12/14 % for each injured, hooked, or dying Survivor, up to a maximum of 40/48/56 %. Built to Last: Hiding inside a Locker for 14/13/12 seconds while carrying a depleted will replenish its Charges to 99 %. Élodie Rakoto Appraisal: Start the Trial with 3 Tokens: When a Chest has already been opened, consume 1 Token to rummage through it for an item. Rummage through Chests 40/60/80 % faster.

Start the Trial with 3 Tokens: Deception: Interact with a Locker while Sprinting to trigger a Loud Nose for the Killer at the location, instead of entering the Locker. You won’t leave any Scratch Marks or Pools of Blood for 3 seconds.

Interact with a Locker while Sprinting to trigger a Loud Nose for the Killer at the location, instead of entering the Locker. You won’t leave any Scratch Marks or Pools of Blood for 3 seconds. Power Struggle: While being carried by The Killer, reaching 35/30/25 % Wiggling progression allows you to drop a nearby standing Pallet to stun the Killer and escape. Yun-Jin Lee Fast Track: Whenever another Survivor is hooked, Fast Track gains 1/2/3 Tokens, up to a maximum of 9/18/27 Tokens.

Whenever another Survivor is hooked, Fast Track gains 1/2/3 Tokens, up to a maximum of 9/18/27 Tokens. Smash Hit: After stunning the Killer with a Pallet, break into a sprint at 150 % of your normal Running Movement speed for 4 seconds.

After stunning the Killer with a Pallet, break into a sprint at 150 % of your normal Running Movement speed for 4 seconds. Self-Preservation: Whenever another Survivor is hit with a Basic Attack or Special Attack within 16 meters of you, Scratch Marks, Grunts of Pain when injured, and Bleeding are suppressed for the next 6/8/10 seconds. Jill Valentine Counterforce: You cleanse Totems 20% faster, gaining a stackable, 20% Cleansing Speed bonus per Totem. The Aura of the farthest Totem is revealed for 2/3/4 seconds after cleansing.

You cleanse Totems 20% faster, gaining a stackable, 20% Cleansing Speed bonus per Totem. The Aura of the farthest Totem is revealed for 2/3/4 seconds after cleansing. Resurgence: After being unhooked or unhooking yourself, instantly gain 40/45/50 % to your Healing progress.

After being unhooked or unhooking yourself, instantly gain 40/45/50 % to your Healing progress. Blast Mine: After repairing generators up to 66%, Blast Mine activates. Once a Generator has been repaired for at least 3 seconds, press the Ability button to install a Trap, which stays active for 35/40/45 seconds. Leon Scott Kennedy Bite the Bullet: When healing yourself or another Survivor, Grunts of Pain and all noises related to the Healing action are suppressed

When healing yourself or another Survivor, Grunts of Pain and all noises related to the Healing action are suppressed Flashbang: After repairing Generators for a total of 70/60/50%, this activates, allowing you to enter a Locker while empty-handed to craft a Flash Grenade.

After repairing Generators for a total of 70/60/50%, this activates, allowing you to enter a Locker while empty-handed to craft a Flash Grenade. Rookie Spirit: While repairing Generators, complete 5/4/3 Good or Great Skill Checks to activate, revealing Auras of any regressing Generators. Mikaela Reid Clairvoyance: Whenever you cleanse a Totem, Clairvoyance activates:

When empty-handed, hold the Active Ability to allow you to see the Auras of the Exit Gate Switches, Generators, Hooks, and Chests within 64 meters for 8/9/10 seconds.

Whenever you cleanse a Totem, Clairvoyance activates: When empty-handed, hold the Active Ability to allow you to see the Auras of the Exit Gate Switches, Generators, Hooks, and Chests within 64 meters for 8/9/10 seconds. Boon: Circle of Healing: Hold the Active Ability button near a Dull or Hex Totem to bless it and create a Boon Totem. Soft chimes ring out within a radius of 28 meters. Survivors inside the Boon Totem’s range benefit from the following effects: 90/95/100 % bonus to all Healing Speeds.

Unlocks the Self-Care ability, allowing one to self-heal without needing a Med-Kit at 50 % of the normal Healing speed. Also benefits from the Healing Speed bonus, boosting the Self-Healing speed to 95/97.5/100 %.

Hold the Active Ability button near a Dull or Hex Totem to bless it and create a Boon Totem. Soft chimes ring out within a radius of 28 meters. Survivors inside the Boon Totem’s range benefit from the following effects: 90/95/100 % bonus to all Healing Speeds. Unlocks the Self-Care ability, allowing one to self-heal without needing a Med-Kit at 50 % of the normal Healing speed. Also benefits from the Healing Speed bonus, boosting the Self-Healing speed to 95/97.5/100 %. Boon: Shadow Step: Hold the Active Ability button near a Dull or Hex Totem to bless it and create a Boon Totem. Soft chimes ring out within a radius of 28 meters. Survivors inside the Boon Totem’s range benefit from the following effects: Scratch Marks are suppressed and Auras are hidden from The Killer. The effects linger for 2/3/4 seconds after leaving the Boon Totem’s range. Jonah Vasquez Overcome: Whenever you become injured, you retain the Movement Speed burst for an additional 2 seconds. Causes the Exhausted Status Effect for 60/50/40 seconds.

Whenever you become injured, you retain the Movement Speed burst for an additional 2 seconds. Causes the Exhausted Status Effect for 60/50/40 seconds. Corrective Action: You start the Trial with 1/2/3 Tokens, gaining one whenever you succeed a Great Skill Check, up to 5 maximum. Each time another Survivor fails a Skill Check, a token is consumed to transform it into a Good Skill Check.

You start the Trial with 1/2/3 Tokens, gaining one whenever you succeed a Great Skill Check, up to 5 maximum. Each time another Survivor fails a Skill Check, a token is consumed to transform it into a Good Skill Check. Boon: Exponential: Blesses a Dull or Hex Totem, turning it into a Boon Totem, with soft chimes ringing out within 24 meters. Survivors inside the range benefit from a 90/95/100% bonus to Recovery speed, and unlocks the Self-Recovery ability, allowing you to fully recover from the Dying State. Yoichi Asakawa Boon: Dark Theory: Press and hold the Ability button near a Dull or Hex Totem to bless it and create a Boon Totem. Soft chimes ring out in a 24-meter range. Any Survivors within the Boon Totem’s range gain a 2% Haste status effect. This effect lingers for 2 seconds after leaving the Boon Totem’s range. You can only bless one Totem at a time.

Press and hold the Ability button near a Dull or Hex Totem to bless it and create a Boon Totem. Soft chimes ring out in a 24-meter range. Any Survivors within the Boon Totem’s range gain a 2% Haste status effect. This effect lingers for 2 seconds after leaving the Boon Totem’s range. You can only bless one Totem at a time. Empathic Connection: Whenever another Survivor is injured, they can see your aura within a range of 32 meters. You heal other Survivors 10% faster.

Whenever another Survivor is injured, they can see your aura within a range of 32 meters. You heal other Survivors 10% faster. Parental Guidance: After stunning the Killer by any means, your scratch marks, pools of blood, and grunts of pain are hidden for 8 seconds.

So, there you have it – every Survivor and the best Perks to pick from in Dead by Daylight.

