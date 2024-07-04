Dead by Daylight July 2024 roadmap confirms 2v8 mode release date & more

A new mode pitting two killers against eight survivors, along with new cosmetics, and more are coming to Dead by Daylight. Here’s everything you need to know about the July 2024 roadmap.

Dead by Daylight has recently unveiled plans for July 2024 via a roadmap shared on X, showing all sorts of content coming to the game in the coming weeks. Among all the new additions, the long-awaited 2v8 mode has now been confirmed to arrive in the Fog on July 16, 2024.

For years now, players have been begging for a 2v8 mode in Dead by Daylight to switch things up from the usual 1v4 format. So far, it’s been revealed in a clip that survivors will be sent away to a cage-like structure, similar to Pyramid Head’s mechanic, instead of getting carried to a hook.

With two killers going after eight survivors at the same time, it’ll be interesting to see how things go once the mode is live. Aside from the new mode, the roadmap also revealed release dates for a new chapter, tome, collection, and much more.

Dead by Daylight July 2024 Roadmap

We’ve listed everything included in Dead by Daylight’s July roadmap 2024 below:

Week 1: July 4

Waterfront Massacre Collection

Week 2: July 16

July Release & 2v8 Livestream

Dead by Daylight: Tomb Raider Chapter 32.5 (Lara Croft survivor)

Dead by Daylight x Tomb Raider collaboration collection

The Archives (Tome 20 Mythic)

Week 3: July 25

2v8 Game Mode

Blood and Bones collection

Week 4: July 30

Forgotten Memory collection

Lara Croft will join as the next survivor in Dead by Daylight along with the Dead by Daylight x Tomb Raider collaboration collection.

As for the Tome 20 Mythic, this will feature two of Dead by Daylight’s original characters: The Spirit and Yui Kimura.

2024 has been an exciting year for Dead by Daylight fans as the game brings more licensed chapters, including Alan Wake, Dungeons and Dragons, and even the soon-to-be-released Tomb Raider chapter. With this roadmap finally unveiled, there’s plenty to look forward to in the Fog this month.