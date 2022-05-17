Dead by Daylight: Roots of Dread Chapter 24 – Release date, new Survivor, Killer & Perks

Dead by Daylight’s upcoming Chapter 24: Roots of Dread has been revealed during DBD’s 6th Anniversary stream, bringing a new Survivor, Killer, and Realm into The Fog. Here’s everything we know about this nightmarish Chapter and its release date.

Dead by Daylight’s last Chapter, Sadako Rising, brought one of horror’s most iconic characters into play. Next, we’ll be treated to some new, original additions to The Entity’s Realms in Chapter 24.

The Dredge, the upcoming DLC’s new Killer, will add a brand new layer to gameplay – with the ability to utilize a previously safe area of respite for Survivors to turn the game’s endless Trials on their head.

Here’s everything you need to know about Roots of Dread in DBD.

Dead by Daylight Chapter 24: Roots of Dread release date

DBD’s latest chapter, Roots of Dread, will release on June 7, 2022, on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and Google Stadia.

The PTB of Roots of Dredge will be live on Steam following the ending of Behaviour’s 6th Anniversary stream, where players are able to test out the new DLC ahead of time.

Dead by Daylight The Dredge Killer perks

The latest Killer to arrive in Dead by Daylight will be none other than The Dredge; a new, original character. A manifestation of darkness inspired by the Boogeyman, this new Killer is inhuman, nightmarish, and emotionless.

During a press event for the upcoming Chapter, Dave Richards – Creative Director of Dead by Daylight – stated that while researching for the new Killer, they found that there are “[…] different ‘Boogeymen’ that exist. So we took inspiration from that mainly, for our art team, for the look of the character and different nightmares. Disgusting biology that creeped us out was also a big part of the inspiration.”

As details on its three new Perks emerge, they will then be added to the table below.

Dead by Daylight The Dredge Killer power

The Dredge’s new power is called Reign of Darkness, which allows it to teleport into what was previously one of the safest hiding places in DBD: lockers.

Survivors will have to ensure they’ve got their wits about them to ensure they don’t end up with a nightmarish shock while trying to avoid being hooked.

Night Cycle, the second phase of its power, will slowly build up and trigger the Survivor with darkness – making it difficult to navigate. What’s more, all they will be able to see is The Dredge itself off in the distance.

Dead by Daylight Roots of Dread new Survivor & Perks

Haddie Kaur is Chapter 24’s brand new, original Survivor in DBD, a name that long-term fans of the game may recognize from previous Archive entries.

Originally born in India, this Quebec-raised Survivor tragically lost her parents in a car crash and was then raised by close family friends, growing up with an interest in the paranormal due to her ability to see Bleeds, which allows her to see into The Entity’s realm.

Her new Perks will be added to the below table once details emerge from the PTB.

Dead by Daylight Roots of Dread new map

A brand new map will also arrive in Roots of Dread: The Garden of Joy. Part of a brand new Realm created by The Entity, it’s based on familiar, small towns in The United States and directly feeds back into The Dredge, who is at its core, a direct representation of what emerged from the town and those that resided there.

Built from the memories of different characters, and with a large family home situated in the center of the map, this map turns the focus of Trials in DBD into domestic horror.

So, there you have it — that’s everything you need to know about Dead by Daylight Chapter 24: Roots of Dread.

