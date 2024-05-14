Dead by Daylight D&D chapter explained: Vecna, new Survivors, locations & mechanics

The Dead by Daylight D&D chapter is shaping up to be filled with new content, from the addition of Vecna, new survivors, and a whole new D&D-inspired mechanic.

Dead by Daylight is no stranger to a good collaboration, like its recent homage to Alan Wake – but its new Dungeons & Dragons chapter is undeniably intense and will provide a whole new experience to DbD players and D&D fans alike.

However, before you prepare to dive into the new chapter, it’s vital you’re set for the task ahead. So, here’s everything you need to know about the new villain, Survivors, map and so much more.

Dead by Daylight’s Vecna explained

Wizards of The Coast

Many may know Vecna from either Dungeons & Dragons or Stranger Things, though these are different iterations. DbD’s new chapter will be focusing on his D&D lore. As such, it’s vital you understand the power that he holds as well as who he really is.

First introduced to D&D back in 1976, Vecna was an ancient being believed to have been destroyed, leaving the highly desired Hand and Eye of Vecna behind. However, he was eventually written in as the God of Secrets in the world of Greyhawk and remains as such to this day.

A lich is essentially an undead creature who is able to defy death and cast powerful spells by magical means. They’re one of the most powerful types of undead and usually have a phylactery as the source of their power, which is typically stored somewhere away from prying eyes or hands.

Vecna is perhaps the most famous representation of this and holds immense power, even ascending to godhood in some stories. Nevertheless, he is commonly known as the Undying King or the Archlich and is not to be underestimated in any battle.

All Vecna spells in Dead by Daylight’s D&D chapter

Behaviour Interactive

It wouldn’t be right for someone like Vecna to be introduced without a few powerful spells. As such, all his four available spells and their descriptions have been detailed below, so you can better prepare yourself before facing him:

Fly

Fly does what most would expect, it allows Vecna to fly over obstacles in his path for a short while. As such, it’ll allow him to move through different routes and get past any obstacles you’re relying on, so be sure to factor this in during your game.

Flight of the Damned

Flight of the Damned lets Vecna conjure flying spectral entities into the game. It’s worth noting that they can pass through obstacles and will harm you so be sure to stay out of their way if Vecna casts the deadly spell.

Mage Hand

Just like its D&D counterpart, Mage Hand creates a spectral hand to help Vecna complete tasks. It can hold onto things, so the spell will be able to block the use of Pallets among other key elements. This spell may just ruin your escape efforts if you’re not careful.

Dispelling Sphere

Dispelling Sphere is one of the more troublesome spells in the Dead by Daylight Dungeons & Dragons chapter. It’s essentially a moving AoE share that will reveal any Survivors nearby and disable any magical items they possess.

New Survivors in the Dead by Daylight D&D chapter & their Perks

Behaviour Interactive

There are two new Survivors in the Dead by Daylight Dungeons & Dragons chapter: Aestri Yazar and Baermar Uraz. The two are an Elf and a Human respectively and make up The Troupe, their group name.

Both are Bards and get access to their own Perks, putting them on at least some sort of footing to the Lich King. Their Perks have been listed below:

Mirrored Illusion

Mirrored Illusion will spawn a direct copy of your Survivor in front of either a Chest, Generator, Exit Gate, or Totem for a short amount of time. It acts as an illusion and could trick Vecna into persuing the wrong Survivor.

Bardic Inspiration

Bardic Inspiration works much like its D&D counterpart, in the sense that you get to inspire other players, which in turn grants bonuses, Once you use this Perk, you’ll need to roll a d20; depending on the result, the other Survivors will get a Skill Check buff.

Still Sight

Still Sight is an ideal Perk for those who tend to get a little lost or those who like to loot. If you stand still for a little while, you’ll be able to see the Auras of all the Generators, Chests, and Totems in your vicinity. Just ensure Vecna isn’t near when you do this.

Where is the Dead by Daylight D&D chapter set?

Behaviour Interactive

The Dead by Daylight Dungeons & Dragons chapter is set in the Forgotten Ruins, a new map whose name seems like a play on the D&D location the Forgotten Realms.

The map itself is set in the ruins of a tower, where terrible experiments and secrets lie in wait for the Survivor. Expect it to be dark, dangerous, and pretty unpredictable.

What is the A Roll of the Dice mechanic in Dead by Daylight?

A Roll of the Dice is a brand new feature being added as part of the D&D collaboration, honing in on the TTRPG’s use of dice and chance.

Essentially, when players go up against Vecna, they’ll have access to seven chests, which are dotted around the map. When they find one, they need to roll a d20, which will determine the power of the loot inside.

Roll a 2 or 3, and you’ll find a regular DbD item, but roll a 4 to 19 and you’ll find a new Magical Item in the form of Boots or a Gauntlet. These will be equipped automatically and will give you an ability designed specifically to counter one of Vecna’s spells.

If you’re lucky enough to roll a 20, you get a Magical item that can be used like a Perk. These are either The Eye of Vecna, which lets you vanish for a period after leaving a Locker, or The Hand of Vecna which lets you teleport from one Locker to Another.

However, each time you use these two items, you’ll lose a Health State, so make sure you use them sparingly.

Finally, if you manage to roll a one, you’ll fail, and a nasty surprise will be waiting for you.

The Dead by Daylight Dungeons & Dragons chapter is shaping up to be pretty exciting, and will perfectly complement the new Vecna D&D adventure.