How to level up fast in Phantom Liberty: Cyberpunk 2077 level-up tips

Whether it’s your first time in Cyberpunk 2077, or your returning for the Phantom Liberty DLC, the level of your character will have possibly the most significant impact on your gameplay experience. Here are some tips to level up faster in Phantom Liberty, and start slicing through enemies with ease.

While there aren’t necessarily any ‘exploits’ to get you to a higher level faster (or at least, they haven’t been found yet), there are a number of ways to play with leveling up in mind, to progress faster in the game than if you don’t consider it.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Here’s what you should focus on while playing Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, to earn experience points at an expedited rate, from combat to missions.

Content

Gigs

Completing gigs might not sound like the most exciting way to spend time in Night City, but if you want to get some cash in the bank, and spend that cash on improved gear, vehicles, or even properties.

The more gigs you complete, the more you earn. The more you earn, and spend, the more you level up. It’s really that simple.

Article continues after ad

CD Projekt Red You can find gigs in your journal to complete and dotted around the map.

XP will vary based on the difficulty, but really any of these gigs will be worth your time if you’re on the XP grind. Main missions will obviously grant even more XP but the point here is to level up faster than if you just follow the main mission structure.

Article continues after ad

Fight with intent

The next tip for leveling up faster in Cyberpunk is something you should keep in mind at all times, especially when in combat (which, let’s face it, is going to be often).

Article continues after ad

Whenever you’re in combat, you are in a prime position to rack up extra XP. Make sure to make use of all your available skills, such as quickhacks, dodge, and relic abilities, or whatever else is in your arsenal.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Doing so will grant additional XP as you prove you are literally becoming more experienced with all the ways you have chosen to fight and build out your character.

Article continues after ad

Whatever you spend your time doing, is what will be leveled up most, so don’t just go in mindlessly to each task or mission – ensure you have at least a rough idea of the specific traits or abilities that you want to focus on, to level them up faster.

Article continues after ad

Crafting

Another way to get some easy XP is actually crafting. Admittedly, this won’t add thousands and thousands of points, but don’t neglect it either.

If you can put some time into crafting, there is still a decent amount of XP on offer, and many players might neglect this for more obvious ways of farming experience.

Article continues after ad

On top of the XP of course, you can also get some useful and even valuable items from crafting, so it’s definitely worth putting some time into.

Article continues after ad

Those are our top tips for leveling up faster in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty. For more guides, check out our coverage:

How to defeat Chimera | All Phantom Liberty trophies | Best Cyberpunk 2077 builds for 2.0 update | How to get Thermal Katana | How to play Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty DLC | Can you play Phantom Liberty without owning base game? | Should you finish Cyberpunk 2077 before Phantom Liberty? | Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty PC requirements | Best builds | All Perks | All Relic Skills | Which parts of Phantom Liberty DLC are free? | All new weapons | How to claim Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty Witcher rewards | Who is Solomon Reed in Phantom Liberty?

Article continues after ad