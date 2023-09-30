All new characters & voice actors in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Cyberpunk 2077‘s new expansion introduces a bunch of new and even more complicated NPCs for V to interact with. Here’s a list of all the characters in Phantom Liberty and the actors that play them.

The new expansion is engrossing Cyberpunk’s narrative with the introduction of the Dogtown district and big mystery-like missions with a spy-thriller theme. Thanks to that and plenty of gameplay tweaks, Phantom Liberty is finally giving players the experience that was promised a long time ago.

Article continues after ad

Along with these crucial changes, the DLC comes with a big group of new mysterious characters. While Solomon and Songbird are the ones we interact with the most, there are a bunch of colorful NPCs in Night City that you don’t wanna miss. Without further ado, here’s every new character available in Phantom Liberty and the voice actors that play them.

Article continues after ad

Alena Xenakis (Alex)

CD Projekt RED Alex’s abilities will be very useful throughout missions.

Alex is an undercover agent who works for the Federal Intelligence Agency (FIA) and was first recruited by Solomon Reed. This undercover agent is a key part of many covert operations in the Dogtown district, thanks to her shapeshifting abilities. She also works with V on an important mission.

Article continues after ad

The character is voiced by actress Yvonne Senat Jones. She’s known for the Immortals of Aveum game and also the movie The Mother, starring Jennifer Lopez.

Ash

Ash is a DJ who hosts a radio show on Growl FM, one of the three new radio stations added to the game with the 2.0 update. The radio station has 14 tracks of music available and all of them were submitted by Cyberpunk 2077’s online community.

Article continues after ad

Ash is voiced by Sasha Grey, a known streamer, model, actress, writer, and former adult actress.

Article continues after ad

Kurt Hansen

CD Projekt RED The Berghest are the new baddies in Dogtown and they are led by Hansen.

Phantom Liberty introduced a new gang called the Barghest with Kurt Hansen as their leader. He’s a former Militech soldier who was a NUSA Colonel during the war. Back then, he refused to follow orders and took control of the Pacifica section, and created Dogtown. Obviously, Hansen ends up using the Barghest as his personal army and also runs the district’s Black Market.

This iron fist ruler is voiced by Eliah Mountjoy. He’s been a part of Fallout 76, Devil May Cry 5, Days Gone, Demon’s Souls and recently, Atlas Fallen.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Rosalind Myers

CD Projekt RED Rosalind’s story triggers the beginning of the expansion.

She’s the President of the New United States of America and as well as a former marine. Myers becomes part of a major plot point of the game when she crashes into Dogtown while aboard Space Force One alongside Songbird.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Rosalind Myers is voiced by Kay Bess, known for Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare and Rise of the Tomb Raider. She recently played La Sirena’s computer in Star Trek: Picard.

Stella Ramos

CD Projekt RED Stella’s background has a connection to the anime Cyberpunk: Edgerunners.

Stella is Sasha’s (Cyberpunk Edgerunners) older sister. She’s part of a large side quest in Phantom Liberty, but her storyline – though interesting – does not affect any part of the main campaign. Even so, her story does add some depth and emotional weight to the DLC content.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Stella is played by Suzi Hunter, who was part of games like Stay Out of the House and Alisa.

Songbird (Song So Mi)

CD Projekt RED Songbird plays a crucial role in triggering the endings.

She was Solomon Reed’s trainee and protégé as well as Rosalind Myers’ right hand. Songbird is a netrunner and intelligence analyst for the NUSA and was alongside President Myers when Space Force One was struck by a missile. Even though she managed to keep the President safe, they got separated before the crash. She’s the one to kick off the main Phantom Liberty quest by asking V to help her rescue President Myers.

Article continues after ad

The character is voiced by Minji Chang, who also starred in Three Dates to Forever and Lisa Mania.

Article continues after ad

Solomon Reed

CD Projekt RED Reed is one of the biggest characters in Phantom Liberty.

Solomon Reed is an FIA sleeper agent in Dogtown and the main companion for V during Phantom Liberty’s adventures. Reed was a key agent during the Unification War until he was betrayed by Songbird and left to die during his escape from Night City many years ago.

Solomon Reed is played by the famously known Idris Elba, who’s been part of Thor: Ragnarok, Luther, The Wire, and Beasts of No Nation.

Article continues after ad

That’s the complete list of all the new characters in Phantom Liberty and their voice actors. For more useful information on Cyberpunk 2077, check the guides below.

Article continues after ad

How to play Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty DLC | Can you play Phantom Liberty without owning base game? | Should you finish Cyberpunk 2077 before Phantom Liberty? | Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty PC requirements | Best builds | All Perks | All Relic Skills | Which parts of Phantom Liberty DLC are free? | All new weapons | How to claim Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty Witcher rewards | Who is Solomon Reed in Phantom Liberty?