How to loot airdrops in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty
In Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty, looting airdrops is a great way to get rare items like Cyberware, weapons, mods, cash, and a lot more. So, here’s a handy guide on how you can find and loot these caches in the Dogtown district.
The arrival of Update 2.0 and Phantom Liberty has breathed new life into CD Projekt Red‘s sci-fi RPG, Cyberpunk 2077. While the game’s launch was considered a disaster in 2020, it’s now loved by fans thanks to the constant updates from the devs.
Phantom Liberty is the only paid expansion and brings a ton of new content for players to enjoy. It includes new weapons, a Relic skill tree, endings, and a lot of improvements. As part of new additions, players get a chance to bag rare items from airdrops. These cargoes drop routinely in Dogtown, so here’s how you can loot them in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty.
What are airdrops and how do they work in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty
Airdrops are supplies that are dropped regularly in the new Dogtown district of Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty. These supplies may drop at any random place but are mostly found in places infested with Barghest soldiers.
You first find out about airdrops during the ‘Lucretia My Reflection’ main quest. After finding them, a total of five scenarios will arise:
- Ambush: In this scenario, the drop zone is empty but enemies start appearing as soon as you pick up the loot. You need to take them out and escape to claim the rewards.
- Grab: This scenario is a lucky day for V where you get here before anyone else. This means you can loot without anyone interfering.
- Retake: In this case, you encounter a few enemies before looting. Take them down and claim the cache.
- Shootout: In this scenario, enemies have already started to swarm the zone, and if you want to claim the supplies, you’ll have to take them out.
- Custom: These are some dedicated narrative elements and backstories, so you can learn more about the people of Dogtown and feel more immersed in its seedy dealings.
Let’s now take a look at how you can find and loot these airdrops.
How to find and loot airdrops in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty
To find and loot airdrops in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty, follow the simple set of steps below:
- Keep your eyes open for a loud sound when you’re in Dogtown. This sound will immediately follow with a cargo crash at any random site, emitting red smoke, similar to PUBG.
- If you’re the first one to reach the location, then you can freely loot. If not, be sure to take out all the Barghest enemies surrounding the drop zone one by one.
- Once you’ve got them sorted, you need to solve a Breach Protocol hacking puzzle to unlock the airdrop.
- As soon as you solve the puzzle, the airdrop will open up and you can loot everything to your heart’s content.
Remember, these fights can be a bit more intense than normal. So, make sure you are well-equipped with your best weapons and plenty of healing items. Also, always look for cover when things seem like they’re getting out of hand.
Airdrop rewards in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty
Unfortunately, the rewards in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty are random. However, all the items you get from these cargoes are mostly rare and unique.
Here are the items that you can get from airdrops in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty:
- Capacity Shards
- Clothes
- Cyberware
- Eurodollars
- Item components of any tier
- Skill Shards
- Tier 4 or Purple weapons
- Tier 5 or Iconic weapons
- Weapon attachments and mods
And even if you don’t need some of the items, you can always keep them in your inventory and sell them later to earn some extra eddies!
So, there you have it, that's everything about looting airdrops in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty.
