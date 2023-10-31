Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is arriving this November and you may be curious to know whether or not the classic red dot minimap is returning to the franchise. Here’s everything we know about the maps in the latest COD title.

The latest entry in the beloved Call of Duty franchise is arriving on November 10, 2023, and fans are eager to dive into a brand new Modern Warfare installment. With a new campaign, a number of multiplayer modes, and plenty of beloved characters, Modern Warfare 3 is shaping up to be an extremely exciting FPS.

If you’re a COD veteran, you may want to know if the iconic red dot minimap is finally returning to the series in the game. After all, fans were left disappointed when the map was removed back in 2019 and it’s been highly requested to return in its red dot form ever since.

So, here’s everything we know about the red dot minimap in Modern Warfare 3.

Activision Modern Warfare 3 is the latest Call of Duty title.

Will Modern Warfare 3 have classic red dot minimap?

Yes, Modern Warfare 3 will feature the classic red dot minimap.

This was officially confirmed by Activision back in August 2023 via a unique piece of marketing. In the game’s reveal trailer, a phone number was displayed, and it was discovered by community members that messaging the number would result in unique replies.

On August 14, 2023, CharlieIntel tweeted a brief text exchange to the Modern Warfare 3 phone number that confirmed the return of the red dot map. This is great news for fans as the feature has been highly requested for the last few years, and Activision has slowly been phasing the classic minimaps back in, with Modern Warfare 2 including the maps but red dots could only be seen if players were using a UAV.

That’s everything you need to know about the red dot minimap in Modern Warfare 3! For more content on the game, check out our guides below:

