How to get JAK Patriot conversion kit in MW3 & Warzone

Another week of MW3 and Warzone Season 3 Reloaded has arrived this time adding the JAK Patriot Kit. Here’s how to get the new Aftermarket Part for the M16.

The third Aftermarket Part of Season 3 Reloaded is now available following the JAK Wardens and JAK Atlas Kit. This new conversion kit changes the M16 from a three-round burst weapon to a powerful full-auto assault rifle.

Sledgehammer Games already buffed the M16 at the start of the season in anticipation of this conversion kit being added. That update saw the AR’s recoil reduced by 20% making it much more accurate.

That buff made it stronger but it’s the introduction of the JAK Patriot conversion kit that has truly elevated the M16. Here’s everything you need to know about how to get it.

How to unlock JAK Patriot in MW3 and Warzone

The JAK Patriot conversion kit is unlocked by completing any five weekly challenges from Season 3 Week 7. These challenges can be completed across multiplayer, Warzone, and Zombies, or even a combination of the three.

After you have finished five challenges and unlocked the JAK Patriot, the Aftermarket Part can be equipped on the M16 in the Conversion Kit attachment slot. To do this, you’ll first need to reach level 16 on the MW2 assault rifle.

All MW3 & Warzone Week 6 Challenges

Complete any five of the following Week 6 challenges in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone Season 3 Reloaded to get the JAK Patriot conversion kit.

Multiplayer Zombies Warzone Get 30 Operator Kills with a recommended weapon set to burst fire mode Get 10 Zombie Kills without taking damage 20 times with a recommended weapon In Warzone Urzikstan, get 10 Operator Kills in the North-West region Get 8 Operator Kills after reloading with recommended assault rifles Get 150 kills with a recommended assault rifle while Deadshot Daiquiri is active In Warzone Urzikstan, get 10 Operator Kills in the Eastern region Geto 20 Mounted Operator Kills with a recommended LMG using 5 attachments Get 5 Disciple Kills with a recommended LMG In Warzone Urzikstan, get 10 Operator Kills in the Southern region Get 10 Operator Kills at low health with a recommended SMG Get 100 Melee Kills with a recommended assault rifle In Warzone Urzikstan, get 10 Operator Kills in the Central region Perform 3 Finishing Moves on enemy operators Get 100 Kills in a single deployment 5 times with a recommended SMG In Warzone, place in the top 10 3 times Get 5 Operator Double Kills with the BP50 SMG conversion (JAK Revenger) equipped to the BP50 Complete 25 Contracts In Warzone, revive a teammate 5 times Get 10 Operator Point Blank Clean Kills with recommended assault rifles Get 300 Zombie Kills with the BP50 In Warzone, open 30 loot caches

