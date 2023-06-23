Modern Warfare 2 expert exposes “serious” UAV bug in multiplayer

Modern Warfare 2 expert, TheXclusiveAce, discovered a game-breaking UAV bug after the Season 4 update and explained why it’s a serious issue.

Modern Warfare 2 controversially removed red dots from the minimap during multiplayer matches unless a UAV is active. In previous COD titles, a red dot would reveal an enemy’s location if they fired an unsuppressed weapon.

Community members slammed the decision, but Infinity Ward stood by it and claimed they didn’t “want to punish players for firing their weapons.” The devs also wanted players to be more reactive instead of just chasing red dots for an entire match.

An over-reliance on UAVs for intel has proven to be a major issue in Season 4, as a bug prevents them from functioning properly.

UAV bug plagues Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer matches

The XclusiveAce explained how UAVs are broken in Season 4. Only Advanced UAVs can track an enemy’s movement in real-time as they move around the map, but a bug also allows standard UAVs to do the same.

This is an issue because it only takes three kills to get a standard UAV, but 12 for an Advanced UAV. To make matters worse, the bug is inconsistent and randomly appears.

“It turns out this bug is worse than I thought because it’s just inconsistent. It doesn’t apply to every match, and I can’t determine whether or not the UAV is broken or not in a match.”

TheXclusiveAce discovered three different UAV patterns, and each one did not work properly. The UAV is supposed just to show a brief snapshot of an enemy’s location, but each match seems to break the kill streak in a unique fashion.

“As of right now, this is the most serious issue plaguing Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer and needs to be fixed.”

The YouTuber’s biggest gripe is that he has no way of even knowing if a UAV is working properly or if other players get an advantage with the tracking UAV.

Without an official fix, the best players can do for now is equip the Ghost perk to go undetected by UAVs. For more, check out the rest of our MW2 coverage.