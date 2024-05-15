MW3 players celebrate new Aftermarket Part that recreates fan-favorite campaign weapon

The MW3 community is ecstatic as the multiplayer mode has added a fully-automatic M16 assault rifle, something that fans have been wanting for nearly 17 years.

This weapon has been around forever as fully-automatic in the series’ campaigns, but was always relegated to burst-fire in the multiplayer modes.

That has finally changed and the M16 is making its appearance in MW3 as a fully-automatic option to take into battle by using the JAK Patriot conversion kit.

Fans across the board are thrilled by this news, with the subreddit celebrating its release for “the first time in Call of Duty multiplayer history.”

Another user praised the move, saying: “I’ve been waiting YEARS for this.”

One person even called back to an iconic moment from a different game in the franchise, saying, “Screw how it performs, I’m slapping on a M203, and blasting Fortunate Son.” This is a reference to the iconic S.O.G. campaign mission from the original Black Ops, which featured the M16.

After so many appearances in various single-player stories, it always felt like an odd choice to exclude that version of the gun from other modes. This is why the MW3 community is so excited by the news.

However, there are some MW3 fans who wish the weapon was still a burstfire. They believe that a lack of viable burstfire guns is a “huge complaint,” including one fan who felt the series “has trouble” in balancing these types of weapons.

Despite the ability to keep it as burstfire by removing the JAK Patriot kit, some players seem disappointed that this mode still feels underpowered.

Regardless, it’s a big moment for the MW3 playerbase, as they feel like the devs are listening by adding something that has been requested for so long.