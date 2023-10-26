All Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 confirmed game modes

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 is set to release in less than a month. Here are all the confirmed game modes you will get to play.

Modern Warfare 3 is basically a direct sequel to Modern Warfare 2 which was released in 2022. Therefore, players can expect a lot of similarities with regard to playable modes and how the game functions.

However, it is a new title, which means, there is hype and players want to learn more on what to expect. The developers have already confirmed the maps that will be released and it is safe to say that there will be several new bundles to choose from.

Here are the confirmed game modes for Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3: All confirmed game modes

The various game modes you will get to play in Modern Warfare 3 are:

Team Deathmatch: Two 6v6 teams are pitted against each other. The team with the highest points wins. Free for All: You are all on your own, where the first player to get 30 kills wins. Search and Destroy: Bomb scenario where you take turns to plant and defuse the bomb. The team with the most points wins. Domination: Capture objectives and gain the most points to grab the win. Kill Confirmed: Kill enemies, collect tags, and grab the win. Headquarters: Capture the headquarters, and defend it. No respawn for the team defending the HQ. Control: Take turns and defend an objective Hardpoint: Capture areas and defend them. Earn points to win. Cutthroat: A brand new 3v3v3 game mode featuring a competitive aspect. You can revive your allies, but there are no respawns.

This is all we know about the confirmed game modes in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3. If you found it informative, do not forget to check out some of our other guides at Dexerto. We will update this article with more information once it becomes available.

