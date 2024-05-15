GamingCall of Duty

Nerfed Modern Warfare 3 LMG can still break meta with one attachment

Kurt Perry
DG-58 LSW with JAK Nightshade Rifle Kit equipped.Activision

The DG-58 LSW was nerfed on May 14 in an MW3 update that saw the LMG’s TTK reverted to its pre-patch state. Even so, it can still dominate in multiplayer as long as you use this specific loadout.

In Season 3 Reloaded, the DG-58 LSW was given a huge buff which made it more accurate and very noticeably increased its damage. This unexpected boost saw the once-neglected LMG become one of the best weapons in multiplayer overnight.

However, that didn’t long as just two weeks after its initial buff Sledgehammer nerfed the DG-58 LSW. These nerfs include the removal of various damage multipliers, reverting its TTK. Even after these nerfs, the MW3 LMG is still meta but now requires the JAK Nightshade Rifle Kit.

With this Aftermarket Part equipped, the DG-58 LSW avoids the damage nerf entirely and has a TTK of 280 ms out to 40 meters. That’s highly competitive and it’s even possible to further improve that by landing two headshots reducing it to an incredible 210 ms. That’s amongst the fastest TTKs in Modern Warfare 3, allowing the DG-58 LSW to outgun almost every other weapon in the game.

Best DG-58 LSW loadout for MW3 multiplayer after nerf.Activision

Here is the DG-58 LSW loadout you’ll now want to be using to make your class competitive again:

  • Conversion Kit: JAK Nightshade Rifle Kit
  • Muzzle: Zehmn35 Compensated Flash Hider
  • Optic: JAK Glassless Optic
  • Stock: Recoil Reduction Buttplate
  • Rear Grip: Varanus Steady Grip

While the original DG-58 LSW is an LMG-AR hybrid this version with the JAK Nightshade Rifle Kit is strictly an AR. As a result, it has a smaller magazine and more recoil but far superior mobility and handling.

On larger maps, this loadout won’t be as competitive as the base DG-58 LSW was as it isn’t as accurate at long range. Most MW3 maps are on the smaller side, though, and favor the kind of fast-paced gameplay that this variant excels at.

