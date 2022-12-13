What is Warzone 2 Mini Royale? Season 1 Reloaded LTM explained

Nathan is a Games Writer at Dexerto and Charlie INTEL, primarily covering FIFA and Call of Duty, as well as general gaming news and guides. After leaving university with a degree in Sports Studies and a master's degree in Magazine Journalism, he took on a role as a local news reporter before moving into games media. You can contact Nathan by email at nathan.warby@dexerto.com.

Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded brings the Mini Royale mode back for a limited time, but how does it work? We’ve got everything you need to know about the rules for each Warzone 2 Mini Royale match.

Although Warzone 2 hasn’t been out in the wild for too long, developer Infinity Ward is already preparing the first major content drop as part of the mid-season update.

Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded shakes things up with a weapon to learn in the Chimera Assault Rifle, as well as the return of the classic Shipment map. It also brings two extra modes to try out – the Rocket League-style Warzone Cup and the Mini Royale playlist.

Article continues after ad

Fans of the original game will remember the condensed battle royale experience, but here’s how Warzone 2 Mini Royale will work when it arrives in Season 1 Reloaded.

Activision Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded releases on December 14.

Warzone 2 Mini Royale explained

Warzone 2 Mini Royale is essentially a smaller version of the battle royale gameplay that fans know and love. If the devs follow the same format as the original LTM, Mini Royale will halve the player count from 150 down to 75, making it a drastically smaller scale match than players are accustomed to.

It will once again take place on the Al Mazrah map, but to ensure that matches are still action-packed despite the smaller lobby size, the gas will already have covered part of the map before players drop in.

Article continues after ad

This also means there will be fewer circles to contend with, making each match less of a time commitment. Think of it like joining a Warzone 2 lobby halfway through a game, only everyone is starting from scratch.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

We’ve included a quick recap of the Warzone 2 Mini Royale rules below:

The player count is 75 – down from 150.

Gas is already covering part of the map to force teams together.

Fewer circles before the match ends.

The fundamental act of dropping and looting up remains unchanged, but every team will be immediately forced into a tighter space, making this LTM a much more frantic experience than regular Warzone. If you’re looking for something a little more fast-paced before Resurgence makes its comeback, then Mini Royale could be the mode for you.

Article continues after ad

It’s worth keeping in mind that Warzone 2 Mini Royale is a limited-time mode in Season 1 Reloaded, but there is no official date for when the playlist will be removed. So, be sure to make the most of it before it’s gone for good.

For more on Warzone 2, be sure to check out our other guides:

Do Warzone skins carry over to Warzone 2? | What are Strongholds in Warzone 2? | All Warzone 2 vehicles and Gas Stations | Does Warzone 2 have SBMM? | How do Warzone 2 circles work?