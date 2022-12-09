Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded early patch notes: Warzone Cup, Combat Record, more

Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Ryan primarily covers CoD, FIFA, and a variety of other games for Dexerto. When he's not writing, Ryan loves watching sports. You can contact him at ryan.lemay@dexerto.com

Warzone 2’s Season 1 Reloaded adds a new Rocket League-inspired LTM, Mini Royale, DMZ area, and a way for players to track their stats.

Warzone 2’s Day 1 update introduced players to Al Mazrah. Activision made wide-sweeping changes from the original battle royale experience. Some examples include a new looting system, Buy Station, Gulag, and the introduction of AI enemies.

The battle royale sequel hasn’t received any major updates since the Day 1 update. However, on December 8, the developers added traditional Trios in a playlist update. We don’t have the full Season 1 Reloaded Patch notes yet, but Infinity Ward gave us a sneak peek at what’s coming.

Here’s everything you need to know about Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded.

Activision Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded releases on December 14.

Warzone 2 players can finally track stats, but not completely

Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded finally adds a Combat Record so players can track their stats. However, it comes with a caveat. Any stats recorded between November 16 through December 13 will not be shown on the Combat Record. Stats begin officially tracking on December 14.

Mini Royale returns with Season 1 Reloaded as well. The game mode is a faster-paced version of the classic battle royale formula with fewer players, emphasizing close-range combat. The mode is perfect for fans looking for more frenetic action, or a faster game.

Season 1 Reloaded introduces Warzone Cup, a new LTM inspired by Rocket League. Two teams of three face face off against each other on special ATVs equipped with a pulse ability. Teams have five minutes to score five goals with a massive football or score more than the opposing team.

Building 21 is a new area coming to DMZ. We don’t know much about the locale, but the developers stated it offers high-tier contraband throughout the building.

Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded early patch notes

Here is the Warzone Season 1 Reloaded early patch notes. We will provide an update on December 14 with full patch notes.

Building 21. Find a way into this restricted [REDACTED] and [REDACTED]!

· Warzone Cup, Mini Royale available for a limited time. Get those #SquadGoals in on a virtual pitch or feel the intensity of a more condensed Battle Royale in these limited-time Playlist offerings.

New keys have appeared in Al Mazrah… but where do they lead?

Its location is classified. Its benefactors are unknown. But one thing is for certain about the clandestine biological laboratory codenamed Building 21: only the strongest Operators may survive, let alone access one of the deadliest areas of DMZ. Players will need [REDACTED] to access [REDACTED].

With this great risk comes great reward: high-tier Contraband found throughout the building, especially in safes and special areas that require keycard access. What other secrets await you in this facility?

Following the Modern Warfare FC Support a Team Feature and the release of three limited-time Operator Bundles, Season 01 Reloaded will complete the hat trick of football festivities — or soccer special features — with Warzone Cup.

This limited-time mode brings two teams of three Operators to the Al Easima Field, home of one of the league rivals to Al Mazrah’s football club. Here, they will have special ATVs with a pulse ability to push a massive football into the other team’s goal. Collect and toss Shock Sticks to stall your opponents or boost through enemy vehicles to ram them out of the way!

The first team to score five goals, or the team with the most goals at the end of the five-minute time limit, wins the match.

Play this mode as any Operators, as well as the fearless Neymar Jr, Paul Pogba, or Leo Messi — all of whom are available in their limited-time Operator Bundles in the Store.

For more traditional Battle Royale fans, Season 01 Reloaded also sees the return of Mini Royale.

A tactical, condensed variant of a standard Battle Royale, expect fewer players but more compact safe zones in Al Mazrah right from the drop. Perfect for those looking to drop in and win within minutes, or who want to test their abilities in closer quarters, Mini Royales are planned to be included as part of scheduled Playlist updates.