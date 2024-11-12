Warzone Season 1 level reset explained: How Black Ops 6 affects your rank

Warzone‘s long-awaited integration with Black Ops 6 also brings a major level reset for battle royale players, giving them a clean slate to start the new era with.

BO6 is set to completely change Warzone, as it brings a host of new guns alongside the omnimovement system. But on top of all that, it also wipes much of your progress to make way for a brand-new progression system.

So, here’s everything you need to know about the Warzone level reset in Season 1.

Player Level

Your Warzone Player Level will be reset to Level 1 once the Season 1 update goes live on Thursday, November 14, as confirmed in the pre-launch blog from the developer. This is to make room for the Prestige system from Black Ops 6 multiplayer.

Dexerto / Activision

In this format, which has never been used in Warzone before, you’ll need to grind through 55 Levels to unlock all of the new guns, equipment, and more. Then, once you hit the maximum rank, you have the option to Prestige, re-lock your items, and start over again, in return for exclusive rewards.

Each Prestige also grants you one permanent unlock token, which you can spend to keep a single item even after resetting your Level.

It’s worth noting that although the blog states your Warzone Player Level will return to Level 1, in the past your rank has always carried over from multiplayer in an effort to sync up the two games. The same is expected to be true this time around, although we don’t have official confirmation.

So, for example, if you’re Prestige 1 Level 20 in Black Ops 6 when the Season 1 update drops, you’ll likely find that your Warzone rank will be the same given that MP and BR tend to use cross-progression.

As mentioned though, this hasn’t been explicitly confirmed, so we’ll update this section with more details when they’re announced.

Weapon progress

Activision

Although your Player Level will be reset, any Weapon Levels will carry over once Warzone Season 1 begins. This includes both the new Black Ops 6 guns, which are all being added in the update, and all of your MW3 and MW2 weapons that you’ve been using over the last couple of years.

All of the older guns will be available right away if you’ve already unlocked them. Meanwhile, the BO6 guns will need to be unlocked by reaching the required rank, but once you do they will keep their levels and attachments from multiplayer.

Does your Black Ops 6 level reset?

No, your Black Ops 6 multiplayer level will remain exactly the same after Season 1 starts. The reset only applies to Warzone, as the game will no longer be synced up with MW3 and will be fully integrated with BO6.

For more on Warzone, be sure to check out the best Black Ops 6 guns you should level up before Season 1, as well as how to get unlimited Tac-Sprint.