How to unlock the Chimera AR in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0

The Chimera Assault Rifle is coming to the latest Call of Duty titles soon. Here’s how you can unlock the AR in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

Like previous installments, this year’s Call of Duty has a ton of post-launch content planned for Season 1 Reloaded. This includes new game modes, new maps, and of course, new weapons.

With M13B already having made its way to the game, the Chimera AR is also on its way sooner than later. The Honey Badger, unlike other assault rifles, specializes in close-range combat and is more powerful and silent.

If you are wondering how to unlock the Chimera AR (Honey Badger) in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2, here’s everything you need to know.

Unlock Chimera in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2

You have two options to get your hands on the Chimera assault rifle — complete an in-game challenge or buy the weapon bundle that arrives at the store. The weapon bundles are usually priced at around 2,400 CoD points. You can expect the same for the Honey Badger bundle as well.

While the exact details are yet to be made official, the unlock process is expected to be similar to how you had to defeat the Alchemist in DMZ to unlock the M13B. We will make sure to update this section once something concrete surfaces online.

It may happen that Activision decides to make this challenge exclusive to Raids, a new 3v3 co-op game mode that’s arriving with Season 1 Reloaded. At the time of writing, your guess is as good as ours and only time will tell about the outcome.

The mid-season update of the latest Call of Duty will hit on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at 10:00 AM PT.

So, there you have it — that’s how you can unlock the Chimera AR in both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. For more on Warzone 2, be sure to check out our other guides:

