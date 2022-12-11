What is Warzone 2.0’s Cup LTM? Rocket League like mode explained

Philip is a Staff Writer at Dexerto based in Louisiana, with expertise in Pokemon, Apex Legends, and general gaming industry news. His first job in the games industry was as a reviewer with NintendoEverything.com while attending college. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication focusing on Multimedia Journalism, he worked with GameRant.com for nearly two years before joining Dexerto. When he's not writing he's usually tearing through some 80+ hour JRPG. You can contact him at philip.trahan@dexerto.com.

Warzone 2.0 is introducing the new Warzone Cup LTM that looks quite similar to the hit vehicular soccer game, Rocket League. Here’s everything fans need to know about the Warzone Cup LTM.

Warzone 2’s Season 1 Reloaded update is set to release on December 14, 2022, bringing a lot of new content to the battle royale game.

In addition to stat tracking and Mini Royale, fans can expect an all-new LTM called Warzone Cup to make its way to Warzone 2.

Those familiar with Psyonix’s Rocket League will likely find the Warzone Cup LTM familiar, but there are a handful of differences players should know beforehand. Here’s everything Warzone fans need to know about Infinity Ward’s take on vehicular soccer.

Warzone Cup LTM explained

According to Call of Duty’s official blog post, the LTM will pit two teams of three against each other on Al Easima Field, which is “home of one of the league rivals to Al Mazrah’s football club.”

From here, the two teams will ride special ATVs with a pulse ability that can push around a massive football across the field. Naturally, the aim of the game is to score this massive football in the other team’s goal.

The Pokemon Company Upon first glance, this LTM looks quite similar to Rocket League.

Additionally, players can pick up items called “Shock Sticks” that can either stall opponents’ ATVs or boost their own ATV to ram opponents out of the way.

Warzone Cup matches will last up to five minutes. However, the first team to score five goals total will win. If players aren’t able to score five goals in five minutes, the team with the most goals at the time limit will win.

Limited Time Operators in the Warzone Cup

Activision From left to right: Neymar Jr., Pogba, and Messi as Operators in Modern Warfare 2.

As this LTM is celebrating the 2022 FIFA World Cup, fans can unlock limited-time Operators based on pro soccer players Neymar Jr., Paul Pogba, and Lionel Messi.

These Operators can be purchased through limited-time Bundles in the Store. Players looking to really get into the spirit of the World Cup, should purchase these Operators before they leave the Store for good.

And that’s everything players need to know about the Warzone Cup LTM coming to Warzone 2. For more of our Warzone 2 coverage, check out these guides below:

