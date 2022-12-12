MW2 fans are thrilled about proposed changes to Shipment remake

Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Ryan primarily covers CoD, FIFA, and a variety of other games for Dexerto. When he's not writing, Ryan loves watching sports. You can contact him at ryan.lemay@dexerto.com

Shipment returns to Modern Warfare 2 in Season 1 Reloaded but reimagined with different movement mechanics than the original.

It wouldn’t be a CoD title without Shipment. The map first appeared in Call of Duty 4 and received remakes in Modern Warfare 2019 and Vanguard. Shipment is the smallest map in CoD history, making it the perfect stomping ground for camo grinding or going on nuke runs.

Infinity Ward added another fan-favorite environment, Shoot House, in the Season 1 update. Shoot House and Shipment combined to create one of the most memorable playlists in MW 2019, Shoot the Ship. So it only made sense for the developers to recapture that same magic, re-introducing Shipment again for Modern Warfare 2.

Shipment makes its triumphant return to MW2 in the Season 1 Reloaded update with a reimagined look fans are already raving about.

Activision Shipment is back for Modern Warfare 2, but with a new look and feel.

Modern Warfare 2 devs remove container-climbing from Shipment remake

The Modern Warfare 2 developers released a blog going over changes to Shipment. The most apparent difference is placing the battle on top of a ship during a storm.

As the name suggests, players maneuver around shipment containers for cover. Modern Warfare 2019’s iteration allowed players to climb on top of the crates to get a better vantage point, but the developers removed verticality from MW2’s version.

“There’s no climbing up into a higher container from this point; in this Shipment, the battle remains on the ground floor.”

One user responded, “So glad to hear that. That really ruined Shipment in Vanguard, in my opinion. Shipment was just not designed with verticality in mind.”

A second player added, “this is the best thing they have ever done.”

Some community members raised concerns about drill charge use. The new equipment item burrows itself into walls and kills enemies on the other side. The developers argued the item would force players out of camping in containers, but players fear the item will be overused.

We will get a good idea of how MW2’s spin on the classic map stacks up against its predecessors when Shipment goes live on December 14 at 10 a.m. (PT).