Warzone Season 6 early patch notes: The Haunting event, new weapons, Halloween crossovers

Warzone Season 6 is the final major update before Black Ops 6 arrives, and the devs are marking the occasion with the return of The Haunting event.

This fan-favorite event brings the Halloween spirit to Call of Duty, coming with a host of spooky crossovers and modes. The good news for Warzone players is all of these skins and guns you unlock carry over once BO6 integrates in Season 1.

Here are the early patch notes for Warzone Season 6, including all the crossovers, weapons, and modes featured in the update.

The Warzone Season 6 arrives on Wednesday, September 18, 2024, at 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET / 5 PM BST. At this point, the Season 5 Battle Pass will be removed and replaced with the new set of rewards, so make sure you’ve claimed everything you want ahead of time.

On top of all the new content, the patch will also remove the Black Ops 6 beta files from the COD HQ app, so your file size should reduce overall.

Activision The Haunting brings plenty of iconic killers to Warzone.

New weapons: Kastov LSW & DTIR 30-06

The Season 6 update delivers two new guns to Warzone – the Kastov LSW and DTIR 30-06 Battle Rifle.

The former is an LMG that’s designed with close range in mind, boasting a “best-in-class” fire rate and Tac-Stance accuracy. Meanwhile, the DTIR is a “hard-hitting” Battle Rifle that could be a long-range beast, as its slow fire rate but high damage will make it easy to land shots at a distance.

Both of these new guns can be unlocked through the Season 6 Battle Pass, even if you haven’t purchased the premium version.

The Haunting returns to Warzone

The popular Haunting event makes a comeback in Season 6, bringing a Halloween-themed takeover that’s set to engulf the entire game.

Map variants

As part of the event, both Rebirth Island and Vondel are getting a horrific overhaul. Hellspawn Rebirth is the stuff nightmares, as the water turns red, tentacles appear all over the map, and gruesome piles of flesh decorate every landmark.

Meanwhile, Vondel is cracking up the spookiness with a nighttime version, making it much tougher to see what is lurking around every corner.

Activision

Modes

There are two new modes coming to these map variants in Warzone Season 6 too – Purgatory and Zombie Royale.

The first takes place on Hellspawn and introduces Super Weapons and Mutations that drastically impact each match. There are also Portals that transport you elsewhere on the map, and even a floating version of Shipment that can be accessed when jumping in.

Zombies Royale, on the other hand, is a returning mode that’s become a staple of The Haunting event, which sees hordes of the undead take over the map to add an extra threat you need to consider when rotating.

The Haunting crossovers

It wouldn’t be The Haunting without a ton of crossovers and Season 6 delivers exactly that with plenty of familiar faces:

Michael Myers is available as an instant unlock when you purchase the new Battle Pass, so it’s well worth saving your COD Points from the previous season. Meanwhile, the others will all be released on the in-game store as bundles or tracer packs.

The Warzone Season 6 update is also set to bring many buffs and nerfs to shake up the meta weapons. Don’t be surprised to see more nerfs to the STG44 and Pulemyot 762, which have dominated most of Season 5 Reloaded.