CoD fans annoyed new Haunting skins won’t carry over to Black Ops 6 multiplayer

Modern Warfare 3 players are ‘annoyed’ that the brand-new Haunting skins won’t carry over to Black Ops 6 multiplayer and think it’s a missed chance for Call of Duty.

When Warzone first introduced a Halloween live event during the Verdansk days, Call of Duty fans were delighted. The night-time map variant was a hit, as were the new skins, and Haunting moments.

Over the years, however, fans believe things have gone backward. The night-time maps don’t live up to that early Verdansk feel and the Haunting moments have become more annoying than anything else.

Article continues after ad

It’s already been confirmed that The Haunting will return in Modern Warfare 3 and is set to bring some incredibly spooky skins to the game. However, with Black Ops 6 just around the corner, CoD fans are ‘annoyed’ about the lack of carry forward for the new skins when it comes to Multiplayer.

“WHY would they give us such a dope skin when it won’t even carry over into the next multiplayer in 6 weeks?” Redditor PuddingZealousideal6 asked. “I wish they would just do the Carry Forward again for operators.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Other annoyed players were quick to agree. “Same thing came to my mind. Like why not just add him to Bo6? Bo6 literally comes out before Halloween,” said one. “They are developing for Warzone. Everything else is an afterthought,” another added.

“Collab skins should be the exception to the ‘no carry over’ rule. At least the more recent ones,” another player suggested.

Some noted that the skins will, of course, carry forward in Warzone. “Being able to use it in Warzone is probably the only reason I’m contemplating this battle pass,” one added.

Article continues after ad

Other players suggested that other modes, like Michael Myers and Scream, should make a comeback in The Haunting event too. Though, the Halloween season is already chock full of stuff including, yes, the release of Black Ops 6.