Warzone October 18 update patch notes Grav buff, Iron Trials customs, more

The latest Warzone update arrived on October 18, buffing the Grav Assault Rifle, bringing the popular Iron Trials mode to private matches, and fixing up more than a dozen pesky bugs.
Just hours before Warzone’s most frightening event of the year kicks off, Raven Software deployed a surprise update on October 18. Although it’s not the most sizable patch we’ve ever seen, a few key changes and new additions were introduced.
The immensely popular Iron Trials game mode returned with Warzone’s Season 6 update. Now, players can drop into the hardcore variant in their own private matches.
Moreover, devs listened to community feedback and quickly buffed the Grav Assault Rifle. Here’s everything you need to know about the October 18 Warzone update.
Grav buffed in new Warzone update
Among the huge pile of new content in the Warzone Season 6 update, the Grav Assault Rifle was introduced through the latest Battle Pass. While it was an early unlock, players quickly moved on from the new AR, claiming it was all but “unusable.”
Just a few days into the new season, however, and the devs have sought to quickly turn things around for the Grav.
The October 18 Warzone patch tweaked one weapon and one weapon alone. The Grav was hit with a slight buff as recoil has now been minimized. There’s no telling just yet if this will be enough to bump the AR up the rankings, but it’s sure to be a welcome adjustment nonetheless.
Iron Trials customs enabled in latest Warzone patch
Also included in the Warzone Season 6 patch was the return of Iron Trials. This playlist ramps up the difficulty in Warzone, tweaking everything from TTK to prices in Buy Stations.
It rapidly became a popular fixture in Warzone and now, players can host their very own instances. Through the Private Match feature, players can host Solos, Duos, Trios, or Quads customs in the Iron Trials variant.
It’s worth noting, however, that these custom lobbies will be limited to 132 players for the time being. Raven Software has every intention of “increasing this limit” to the standard 150 players “at a later date.”
Warzone October 18 update full patch notes
General
- Iron Trials ‘84 game mode enabled for Private Matches
- This includes versions for all Squad sizes (Solos, Duos, Trios, Quads)
- All versions of this mode are currently limited to 132 Players
- We intend to increase this limit to 150 Players at a later date
Weapon Adjustments
Assault Rifles
- Grav (BOCW)
- Recoil decreased
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue causing Contracts to not appear highlighted when pinged on the Tac Map.
- Fixed an issue causing Contracts to not spawn in the Clash game mode.
- Fixed an issue causing Players to earn an incorrect amount of XP in the Clash game mode.
- Fixed an issue causing some Players to be removed from matches by being incorrectly recognized as AFK.
- Fixed an issue causing the .410 Ironhide (BOCW) to not unlock as intended when reaching Tier 15 in the Season Six Battle Pass.
- Fixed an issue causing the “Start Looking For Party” option to kick Players back to the main menu.
- Fixed an issue causing the Tracer Pack: Fuze Operator Bundle Mission to not progress.
- Fixed an issue causing XP gain for Vanguard Weapons to display incorrectly.
- Fixed an issue where a Player’s name would appear misaligned in the end-of-match Exfil cinematic.
- Fixed an issue where the Sai (BOCW) Unlock Challenge incorrectly referenced Challenges from a past event.
- Fixed an issue with the Krig 6 (BOCW) that would cause the camera to become misaligned when firing the Weapon.
- Fixed several issues on Rebirth Island allowing Players to access out-of-bounds areas.
- Fixed several issues related to unlocking content when purchasing the new Tracer Pack: Gilded Agent Bundle.
- Fixed various UI issues while browsing with the Battle Pass menu.