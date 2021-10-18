Warzone October 18 update patch notes Grav buff, Iron Trials customs, more

The latest Warzone update arrived on October 18, buffing the Grav Assault Rifle, bringing the popular Iron Trials mode to private matches, and fixing up more than a dozen pesky bugs.

Just hours before Warzone’s most frightening event of the year kicks off, Raven Software deployed a surprise update on October 18. Although it’s not the most sizable patch we’ve ever seen, a few key changes and new additions were introduced.

The immensely popular Iron Trials game mode returned with Warzone’s Season 6 update. Now, players can drop into the hardcore variant in their own private matches.

Moreover, devs listened to community feedback and quickly buffed the Grav Assault Rifle. Here’s everything you need to know about the October 18 Warzone update.

Grav buffed in new Warzone update

Among the huge pile of new content in the Warzone Season 6 update, the Grav Assault Rifle was introduced through the latest Battle Pass. While it was an early unlock, players quickly moved on from the new AR, claiming it was all but “unusable.”

Just a few days into the new season, however, and the devs have sought to quickly turn things around for the Grav.

The October 18 Warzone patch tweaked one weapon and one weapon alone. The Grav was hit with a slight buff as recoil has now been minimized. There’s no telling just yet if this will be enough to bump the AR up the rankings, but it’s sure to be a welcome adjustment nonetheless.

Iron Trials customs enabled in latest Warzone patch

Also included in the Warzone Season 6 patch was the return of Iron Trials. This playlist ramps up the difficulty in Warzone, tweaking everything from TTK to prices in Buy Stations.

It rapidly became a popular fixture in Warzone and now, players can host their very own instances. Through the Private Match feature, players can host Solos, Duos, Trios, or Quads customs in the Iron Trials variant.

It’s worth noting, however, that these custom lobbies will be limited to 132 players for the time being. Raven Software has every intention of “increasing this limit” to the standard 150 players “at a later date.”

Warzone October 18 update full patch notes

General

Iron Trials ‘84 game mode enabled for Private Matches This includes versions for all Squad sizes (Solos, Duos, Trios, Quads) All versions of this mode are currently limited to 132 Players We intend to increase this limit to 150 Players at a later date



Weapon Adjustments Assault Rifles Grav (BOCW) Recoil decreased

Bug Fixes