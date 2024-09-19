MW3’s Haunting event introduces scariest skin in Call of Duty history

Call of Duty’s 2024 Haunting event introduces a hideous-looking zombified Operator named Alone to the MW3 Season 6 BlackCell Battle Pass.

With Halloween creeping around the corner, Activision has unleashed a new Haunting event for Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone.

The Haunting’s return coincided with the launch of Season 6, bringing with it a new Drive Thru Multiplayer map, a Michael Myers Operator cameo, and many more horrors.

Of course, the Season 6 BlackCell Battle Pass promises a few other goodies, chief among them a three-headed, mutated Operator skin.

Named Alone, this bone-chilling addition traps three Ghosts in one animated skin whose movements look just as eerie as the design itself.

Stranger still, players have pointed out that it looks as though the three heads are all Ghosts from previous Modern Warfare installments. One resembles Ghost from Modern Warfare (2019), another favors the character in MW2 (2022), and the third looks like the original 2009 Operator.

In addition to the scariest Call of Duty skin to date, BlackCell owners will also gain access to 1,100 COD Points, a Throat Rip Finishing Move, and a blueprint for the STG44 Assault Rifle and Rival-9 SMG.

Interested players can purchase the Season 6 BlackCell pass now for $29.99 USD.

MW3’s The Haunting counts as the latest in a growing line of horror-themed events for Call of Duty. The first of such events launched for Black Ops Cold War in October 2021, complete with new modes and an Operator modeled after Scream’s Ghostface.

A Haunting event for Modern Warfare 2 went live late in 2023, adding Operators such as Ash Williams, Skeletor, and Diablo 4 villain Lilith.

However, not even the Daughter of Hatred could match Modern Warfare 3’s new Alone skin in terms of sheer fear factor. And there’s no telling how Activision plans on upping the ante once Black Ops 6 gets its Halloween celebration next year.