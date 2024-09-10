Modern Warfare 3 & Warzone Season 6 brings back The Haunting event

Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone confirmed that Season 6 starts on Sept. 18 and revealed that The Haunting event is returning.

The Haunting of Verdansk Halloween event in 2020 became an instant hit. Instead of a traditional battle royale format, players turned into zombies when they were killed, creating a mini-outbreak during matches.

Rebirth of the Dead brought the idea back in 2022, adding more powers and abilities for the zombie players. In the following year, Operation Nightmare brought back the event and added a few more innovations.

Activision did not confirm what this event has in store, but the first trailer provided some clues.

First, Modern Warfare 3 revealed Michael Myers from the “Halloween” horror movie series as an operator. Ironically, Mike Myers has been the name of a community-created game mode that’s been around in Call of Duty for years.

Only one player can use their knife, while everyone else tries to stay alive before the timer runs out. And then the player who survived the longest becomes Myers in the next round. Re-experiencing this game mode in an actual Myers-operator skin would be a treat.

Meanwhile, we also got brief glimpses at other operator skins coming, including collaborations with the “Terrifier” and “Smile” horror movie franchises. This lines up perfectly as the third “Terrifier” movie launches on Oct. 11, while the new “Smile” movie releases on October 18.

We also looked at a few other Halloween-inspired operator skins coming to the new season.

Modern Warfare 2’s iteration of Warzone introduced several otherworldly creatures for players to defeat, and this time around, users will have their hands full dealing with a Ghost Zombie monster with three heads.

We will provide an update when Activision releases a preview blog for the upcoming seasonal update. In the meantime, check out our guide on the current Weekly Challenges.